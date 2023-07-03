How being homeless can affect a person mentally

A RECENT protest on housing in Cork, organised by the Raise the Roof coalition, attracted a reported crowd of 1,000 people, with the explicit demand of addressing homelessness.

This is a large number of protesters - but not as large as the number of homeless people in the state.

These most recent figures are 12,259, a new record - which can be expected to be smashed again very soon.

Since the Covid-era eviction ban was allowed to lapse, rates of eviction notices have spiked - about 5,000 in the first three months of the year alone.

OECD figures in 2021 showed Ireland, with 5,873 homeless, having a percentage rate for the population of 0.12% - 16th highest of 35, which is not great for a wealthy country.

The current figure yields a homelessness rate of 0.24% - if every other OECD country has maintained their rate from a few years ago, Ireland (second highest GDP per capita in the world according to the IMF) would now rank 10th highest in homelessness rates in the OECD.

Is it any wonder that Cork’s newest councillor, Brian McCarthy of the Socialist Party, chose as a major theme of his first speech to the council the need for a campaign against evictions?

One of the features of all the discussions on homelessness is how dry they often are. Read the papers, listen to the radio debates, watch Dáil proceedings - an overwhelming torrent of numbers, not unlike the ones presented by me above. All important facts, but they distance the phenomenon from its human aspect.

As humans, numbers affect us far less than human experience - so let’s consider the matter from that perspective.

Getinet Ayano and colleagues, of different Ethiopian institutions, conducted a review of research on suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among homeless people. Twenty papers, with data from 28,000 homeless people across the world, were included.

The overall lifetime and current rate for suicidal ideation were 41.6% and 17.8% respectively - a staggeringly high figure.

The US and Chinese current suicidal ideation rates are 8.8% and 3.9% respectively; in the UK lifetime suicidal ideation prevalence is 20.5%. Similar figures apply for suicide attempts - current and lifetime rates for the homeless were 9.2% and 28.9% - compared with lifetime prevalences of 0.8% to 8.1% across the US, China and the UK.

The figures for suicide are remarkable. So what of mental health? Ayano and colleagues published a similar review on depression in 2021, based on 40 papers and over 17,000 homeless people. They reported a rate of major depressive disorder (MDD) of 26.2%, and of depressive symptoms of 46.7%. Compare these figures to those for the general population - 5% for MDD and 7.2% for depressive symptoms; multiples of five and four respectively.

Relationships here are complex of course - problems with mental health can predispose people to homelessness. But the relationship between homelessness and mental health acts both ways.

The Hierarchy of Needs tells us that, in order to develop and experience wellbeing, we need to have our survival and basic needs met, and among these are shelter and safety. People without this security are missing an important anchor in their lives.

If you don’t know where you will sleep, whether you will be safe, if you have nowhere to keep basic belongings, it’s clear you can’t expect to thrive.

And it’s unsurprising that people living with that constant strain can easily develop mental health and substance use problems. Indeed it’s obvious.

Painful though may be, it is important to also consider the specific case of homeless children - as homelessness increases, children are affected as well as adults. So what’s the evidence here?

Yuri Flach and Timothy Razza, of New Southeastern University in Florida, reported that suicide was the leading cause of death among younger homeless people, with rates between 12 and 40 times those of the general population. Risk factors among homeless youth included mental health problems, duration of homelessness, and sex work to gain the essentials of survival - all very homelessness-related.

And again, there is nothing surprising about any of this. If adults need security, an anchor, stability, this is surely far more so the case for dependent kids.

Kids in primary school can see their lives are different - they have no space of their own in a hotel or B&B, still less so living rough. They can’t invite friends over. They can’t go to the fridge or cupboard and get a snack or drink. Crucially, their parents - who would ideally be offering support, care, engagement, attention, love - are very likely to be struggling themselves. Depressed parents can find a lot harder to provide this level of support. This is obvious and predictable.

The picture painted here is grim, but clear. Homelessness is not a political football, not a game of numbers, not a victimless consequence of Acts of God. Homelessness in Ireland is very high, and much is due to political choices; and it has devastating effects on those directly impacted, including children.

Surely it is time to say “no more”.