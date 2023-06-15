The value of knowing your own boundaries

BOUNDARIES - the word raises different images and arouses different emotions - not to say passions - in various people.

For some, it raises the idea of property boundaries, and conflicts with neighbours over land is the issue. For those of a more green or orange tinge, the Boundary Commission of a century ago will leap to mind. For others with a more European-based nationalism, frontiers between the EU and the south and east will feature.

These ideas can cause great animation and eye-bulging apoplexy in their respective constituencies. Perhaps a less well-recognised, less emotion-inspiring, but to me very compelling picture is drawn from the psychological meaning of the term.

Boundary, of course, is just that - a frontier, border, a demarcation line. As a psychologist - specifically a coaching psychologist - I see the crucial importance of our personal boundaries, and all too often the negative consequences arising from them being imposed upon.

What is the personal boundary? Well, consider that we live in a social world as a social species. We live collectively, organise collectively, even our word ‘society’ derives from ‘social’. We rely on one another for so much - goods, services, esteem, affection, support. But the fact remains that each of us is an individual.

We may speak of family, community, society, culture, but every one of us remains ourselves in that overall context; we have our own consciousness, emotions, understandings, hopes, needs, desires.

Where individual consciousnesses meet is at the boundary, where my words meet your mind is the boundary. It is where my ideas, wishes, needs, and opinions meet yours. It is where communication, development of cooperation and mutual understanding happen.

All going well that is. But all does not always go well for people or within relationships. We all know dominant people and more passive people. Working relationships where one is in control of another. Families or partner relationships where one is clearly the boss.

In these cases, boundaries may be being crossed and violated continuously. Wherever someone finds their wishes and hopes are being squelched by the demands of others - that is probably a boundary violation. Whenever someone feels they are changing their behaviour, not because they choose to of their own volition but because they feel pushed into it, that’s likely a violation of boundaries.

What is remarkable - and I see it a lot with clients but also colleagues and friends - is how commonplace it is and how regularly we don’t even realise it’s happening.

To return to the idea of national boundaries, these have their physical position - we can see them on a map, we know when they are being overrun. Russia and Ukraine, the US/UK in Iraq, Germany and the Soviet Union - you can’t NOT see it. But the interpersonal boundary needs thought and reflection, and we don’t always allow time or energy for it. It’s important to be mindful of the old dictum - “the unexamined life is not worth living”!

Boundary issues can arise in many ways, relatively small or relatively large. Obviously a physical assault, a theft are there. A threat is also a violation - it is an attempt to impose someone else’s will on you. Emotional pressure (or ‘blackmail’) is a boundary violation people often fail to recognise as such - “if I don’t do X, (s)he will be so upset/angry/disappointed”.

Some people are extremely adept at using tears or tantrums (both often driven by rage or by cold intent) to force their way - and also skilled at making other people feel responsible for these emotional outbursts.

It’s worth remembering that we can very reasonably feel responsible for helping kids manage their emotions, but grown-ups are adults and responsible for themselves, including their emotional responses. It can be even more subtle, and indeed unintentional - a well-meaning friend or colleague who insistently (with the best of intentions) pushes you to do something new or different can be enough for us to feel compelled to change our behaviour against our own judgment (a friend recently nearly fell into this trap; a mutual friend had been strongly counselling her to take on a new work role - she didn’t want it, but was about to take it up out of a sense of ‘I should’ until I spotted and identified the dynamic over coffee).

The effects of boundary violations can be very negative. The impact of more extreme violations is obvious. But even the minor, subtle ones can leave us feeling we don’t have control of our lives, dissatisfied, depressed, anxious, lost, and often without the first notion why.

Sometimes this is a long-standing thing; if you were the peacemaking people-pleaser in a home with friction or anger, it may be almost an automatic pattern for you. It is no exaggeration to say it can seriously damage your quality of life.

Often, I find coaching clients are people who simply want to feel happier in life but can’t say with any confidence why they feel unhappy or what they want to change. In talking it out, this pattern of violations can emerge, a pattern they had never even realised existed. These things can be changed when we are aware they are present and when we really want them to change.

It’s always worth bearing in mind, if you are uncertain about a course of action, especially one being pushed by another, to ask yourself - Why am I doing this? Is it helping or hurting me? Am I doing it because I want to, because I feel I SHOULD want to or because my ideal self WOULD want to?

“Life can only be understood by looking backwards, but it must be lived looking forwards” to quote Kierkegaard. The only way to use this insight is to accept the past is gone, learn the lessons it can offer us, and apply these learnings to make the rest of our lives better.

Strengthen those boundaries. BUILD THAT WALL! ( © D. Trump).