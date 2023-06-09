Why yoga is really important for our children

I WAS 37 when I first made contact with a yoga mat. Ever the cliché, I was going through some tricky life “stuff” and had been told to ‘just give it a try... you’ll be surprised, it will help with your healing!’ Cue eye roll!

I hated every minute of that first class. I really couldn’t keep up. I couldn’t seem to sync my breathing and I felt my yoga teacher was speaking a different language. Why does she keep ‘inviting me’ to different poses - why so formal?! But I persisted.

London, where I was living, can be a lonely place and I was eager to fill my weekends. Plus the yoga studio was located in a beautiful, peaceful space just tucked away behind Battersea Park, so every week the thought of my coffee reward as I strolled through the stunning leafy green surroundings kept me going back.

Then, one week, something seemed to click. The woo, the magic, the neuroscience? I’m not sure what it was but something kicked in and it all made sense. I felt what I can only describe as incredible lightness and that ever- elusive ‘internal space’ the teacher talked about became a reality. I felt a warm glow and no doubt weirded a few strangers out while I walked home grinning from ear to ear at passers-by!

Seven years and a few retreats later, and yoga is truly my favourite thing to do.

Now happily living back in Cork with my partner and one- year-old baby girl, I see yoga coming into schools, I see my friends’ kids practicing yoga for fun, and I think how lucky they are.

Apart from physical health, yoga has numerous benefits for our children’s mental and emotional health. It helps them to learn mindfulness and relaxation techniques that they can use in everyday life. By practicing yoga, children can improve their concentration, manage stress, and reduce anxiety levels. Moreover, yoga provides a safe and nurturing environment for children to explore their emotions and develop the ability to self-regulate.

The environment that Yoga is practiced in for kids is just as important as the yoga itself - creating a fun, safe environment - and in particular for younger children, wrapping the yoga up with an exciting story and sense of adventure are all critical to keeping them engaged and immersed in the practice.

For older children - who often tend to move toward a certain sport or activity, yoga can be used to support them in improving their skills on the rugby/football pitch, right to the athletics track, right through to the stage. When yoga is positioned in this way to them, they are more likely to get involved and quickly experience all of the other amazing benefits yoga has to offer.

Lorraine Leahy Founder, Happy Vibes Kids Camp.

The benefits of yoga are not just the obvious ones that spring to mind. It is also widely used now to support kids with autism. A parent of a child with autism recently described the ‘overnight’ benefits her daughter experienced following a series of yoga classes. Moving from being very anxious and overwhelmed, this girl now instead takes the time out to breathe in order to process those surges of emotions such as extreme anger or frustration - bringing about a sense of calm and peace. Now yoga has become a family practice in this particular households, so the child can actually teach her mum and dad how to do the same when life gets too much.

Some people get frustrated at the ‘non-competitive’ nature of yoga - but that’s exactly the point. It’s not about who has the perfect pose or tying yourself literally in knots. It’s about moving through the poses, bringing awareness to our body and mind, and truly letting go to simply ‘be’.

This concept of letting go and simply ‘being’ is a really important one for children. We know as kids get older, the more inhibitions and personal awareness start to kick in – the freedom to just ‘be’ starts to diminish. Yoga washes all that away and teaches our kids to listen to themselves, to be comfortable with who they are, to let their true spirit shine through - which for me is one of the best, most valuable gifts we can give our children.

Empowering our kids with these tools and skills is not just a nice thing to do - it’s critical for the future of our society - it’s helping the next generation to reclaim connections to themselves and each other and not be consumed by all the external noise.

We talk a lot about how kids have a lot to deal with, but I believe they are lucky in a lot of ways - yoga is now more accessible and accepted than ever. As a child of the ’80s, not having a clue how to navigate those tricky big emotions on the playground, I only wish I’d gotten to the yoga mat sooner in life… but better late than never!

Lorraine has recently launched ‘Happy Vibes’ kids summer camp’, running in July and August in Douglas Community Hall.

Along with yoga, activities will also include ‘art attacks’, ‘wild things’ dancing, kindness challenges, plus lots of fun and games along the way! Happy Vibes camp will have a strong focus on empowering kids to be themselves and shining in the process and promises to be a unique camp experience.

Camps will run from July 17 to 21 and July, 8 to 11 and August 14 to 18. For more information, contact Lorraine on happyvibescamp@gmail.com, calling/texting 0874312083 or visiting happyvibescamp.eventbrite.com.