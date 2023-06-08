What is at the crux of the Phillip Schofield frenzy?

FULL disclosure. I know of Phillip Schofield. I’ve been aware of him for years. I know about him skipping the queue during events to mark the death of the English queen. I know he was very friendly with Holly Willoughby. I know he came out as gay. I know what he looks like.

But this is all from radio news and front pages of papers and magazines - I’ve never seen him on TV, and heard his voice this week for the first time on BBC Radio.

I don’t have any strong feelings towards him at all.

Now I know that he had a secret affair with a man who worked as a runner on his TV show. People appear to be getting very exercised by this fact!

It struck me, as a psychologist, as really interesting that people were so involved in this story. And I wondered where the condemnation was coming from exactly.

He has lost his job - and his career may well be permanently over. He indicates he has been feeling suicidal. All over the media. Huge story.

As a coaching psychologist, I always advise people (and try to do this myself) to distil things down to their essence - if there is an issue, why is it important to us?

If you want to, say, get a degree or learn to drive or take up running - why do you want to do so? What values might be at play? What’s motivating you?

These discussions began because it emerged that Schofield had been having an affair with “a younger male colleague” (allegations of grooming entered the discussion, which have been strongly denied).

So, what is the issue here? Is it age? Why would it be an issue? Schofield was certainly the older, but the affair was said to have began when the younger man was 20 or 21 years old.

Another way of looking at this is that there was a sexual relationship between adults.

At 21, you are competent to drive, be in the police or army, be a parent, be a government minister. You are several years past the age of consent (16 in the UK, 17 here).

Surely a 20 year old must be deemed competent to have a relationship with an older person? Is it necessarily wrong for an older person to be attracted to a younger person? Surely not.

Is it the fact that the relationship was clandestine and was kept secret and lied about?

This is obviously unpleasant, and I’m sure we can all agree that honesty is the ideal policy, but isn’t that the nature of affairs - that they are secret? Is anyone always 100% honest about everything?

And if it is reasonable to condemn the dishonesty (and it is), does this dishonesty alone warrant being fired, having his career very publicly ended, and being on the front of every paper and magazine in sight?

Again, surely not - and it is not the dishonesty that coverage has focused on in any case.

Is it the fact that the young person was a man? I fear this may be an element - perhaps unconsciously - in people’s thinking, but it really struck me as peculiar that all of the radio and newspaper coverage I encountered in the first few days refer to “a younger MALE colleague”. Does this seem the point? Would be OK if it was a female? Are the rules, social or legal, really different?

If not (and legally they certainly aren’t) why is it even mentioned?

Interestingly, Schofield himself says “younger male colleague” in his initial press release; but as a gay man, surely this was a given? Did he feel it was likely to be an issue? Was he raising it to prevent whispers?

If so, to me this is a sad reflection of how he feels his sexuality has been seen in society throughout his life.

And even then, why do BBC, the Guardian, and sundry other media feel the need to mention it?

If the sex or gender of his partner is the issue for anyone, I respectfully suggest they need to acknowledge that fact to themselves - and perhaps ask themselves whether this sort of prejudice seems OK.

So what’s left? To me, the crucial point in all of this is the apparent imbalance of power and status.

Schofield had a sexual relationship with a person who was in a relatively low prestige, relatively insecure position on the show, and who very strongly wanted a career in showbusiness. It appears Schofield had been instrumental in getting them the job in the first place.

It is surely at least reasonable to imagine that under such circumstances, they might have felt that it would be unwise to reject any tentative (or otherwise) sexual advances.

Wouldn’t it seem possible at least that someone, desperate to keep their current role and/or to advance in a TV career, would agree to a sexual relationship with a very influential figure who might help secure their job and might help to secure another? And really, shouldn’t this have been a big issue in Schofield’s mind?

Equally, it is possible this person was overawed by Schofield’s fame, fortune, and success, and was somewhat blinded by this aura of mass media magnificence? Again, isn’t it something Schofield really needed to consider?

Now, perhaps he had, but if so I wonder whether he, or we, could be sure he was interpreting openness to a sexual relationship here correctly?

Under the conditions of such a power and status imbalance... Does age matter? Does gender matter?

Would this story matter if the (possibly) vulnerable, starstruck partner had been a 41-year-old woman and not a 20-year-old man?

Ultimately, the issue to me is one of informed and freely given consent. If that’s in doubt, it is only right to be concerned.

The other considerations are none of your business, or of mine.