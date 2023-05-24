A heartfelt salute to the Cork gentleman

THR Cork gentleman is as important a figure to our lives as St Finbarr’s Cathedral or Patrick Street. As important a figure to our heritage as Gougane Barra or the Coal Quay.

They are still with us, but time will tell if they will soon be confined to history or if their legacy and pearls of wisdom will endure and linger on the tongues of the next generation.

The Cork gentleman. He is your father and mine. He is the man that would rather die than let herself do the driving. Unless he’s had a few pints and that sacred rule conveniently goes out the window.

He is the man that wouldn’t have ever pushed a buggy for fear of gambling with his manliness.

He is the man that thinks you may as not get dressed at all if you’re planning on wearing a t-shirt.

He is positive that Christy Ring sits on the right-hand side of the Father.

He polishes his shoes by the fireside and places them on yesterday’s Echo to let them dry.

His only regret is never having a pint with Jimmy Magee as he’d have given him a run for his money on the lineage of every player for Courceys, Valleys and the Barrs.

A man that would announce the gender of a new-born child as being either a hurler or a housekeeper, and laugh away to himself in appreciation of his humour.

He tells everyone that will listen that Roy Keane is a proper Cork boy as he takes no blaggarding from anyone, and it’s all credit to Mossie.

He advises every young man to take their two weeks holidays to coincide with the silage season ‘easy money boi, and straight into your fist’.

A man that will call someone ‘an informer’ under their breath and will fall out with anyone that questions the patriotism of Michael Collins.

He believes anything on the plate that is the colour green can go under the category of ‘garnish’, and packet gravy is a crime against good meat.

He won’t ask you directly how you’re doing in yourself, but he will ask you how the car is going, and that amounts to the same thing.

He has absolutely no idea how the oven or dishwasher work, but somehow believes himself to be Neven Maguire as soon as the barbecue comes out.

He will say things like ‘that fella is just like his granduncle’ while throwing his eyes to heaven. But when you ask him to elaborate, he will tell you to mind your own business.

He will wave to the man waving at him on country roads and exclaim ‘Look, there’s himself! How are ya boyo?’ but when you ask him if he knows him he says ‘Not a clue, girl.’

He will happily take the praise and all the credit for the fabulous presents bought for the grandchildren, even though he has never darkened the door of a toy store and has no idea what’s under the wrapping paper.

He always goes to the match an hour early so he can sit in the car and read the paper in peace.

He will always remove his cap and nod his head to a passing hearse.

He would happily keep Jim Reeves playing on a loop in the car.

He thinks the world is gone to hell in a handcart since they did away with the clip around the ear. You should know, as he often gave you a clatter, but he’d die before raising his voice even a notch to the grandchildren.

He is the man that will exclaim loudly ‘Dear God, my first car didn’t cost me that’, in reference to anything with a price tag over €100.

He will say ‘Haughey wasn’t the worst of them, you know’, but never tell you who was.

He will sit on the same high stool at the bar counter and never at a table. He will say the same thing every time but say it in such a way that is should be news to the barman ‘ah shur, give us a small drop of Jameson while I’m waiting for the pint to settle’.

Anyone stupid enough to sit in his chair will be told to shift themselves fairly lively.

Anything but a full suit, shirt and tie with matching handkerchief and perfectly Brylcremed hair at a funeral is disrespectful.

He nearly falls over with the horror of hearing you call the good doctor by his or her first name. Ditto the sergeant or school principal.

He firmly believes if you have half a brain and can reach the pedals, you are old enough to drive. He never went more than 15 miles in the car without a flask of tea, just in case.

He can’t understand why you must travel across the ocean to America on you holidays when half your poor descendants didn’t want to go but were forced. Neither can he understand why you need to go to the Algarve when there was nothing wrong with a week in your cousins’ caravan in Fountainstown eating soggy sausages in the drizzle.

He watches you eat crisps and declares that ‘nobody even made county eating that trash’.

It was the height of praise if he said a fella was a ‘fine man for a dog’. To this day you have no idea what that means.

Only when the clock has gone around four times, and it’s anyone’s guess what the original factory colour was, is it time to think about changing the car.

He declares you wouldn’t know real weather if it clapped you across the face, saying ‘In my day, we had to walk to school in all weathers, wind and hail, biblical rain and parching drought, swarms of locusts and lightning’.

When you reply with ‘Really, dad?’, he’ll give you a withering stare that shuts you up fast.

The Cork gentleman: All dogs adore him because they know he is a good soul. You are regularly reminded that you come from good stock, and rightly so.

When he tells you that everything will be grand, you know it will be, as he has a wisdom and depth that is found nowhere else.

God keep and preserve the Cork gentleman.