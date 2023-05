I DON’T know who in the GAA decides what matches can be seen by the owners of every television set in Ireland, or by restricted, fee-paying, computer-owning, good broadband area dwellers.

Whosoever that person or persons is or are in the GAA, well, it’s time for them to GO.

It’s an absolute disgrace that some of our best, most attractive and traditional games are now being denied to hundreds of thousands of fans.

I know, we all know, the GAA is a great organisation, but now it seems that money matters more than anything.

We are an amateur organisation -supposedly based on grassroots volunteerism - yet the GAA now chooses to simply ignore loyal fans, supporters and members who have no access to its streaming service.

Tears are streaming down many faces - the faces of people who love their Gaelic games and are now being shamefully disregarded. Shame on the GAA.

John Arnold, Bartlemy, Fermoy, Co. Cork