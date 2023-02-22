Cork student: Everyone is losing out due to unfair sharing of care

GREETINGS fellow students, teachers, and jury. If I were to ask you all individually what your postsecondary school plans are, I doubt many, if any of you, are planning to go into care work. This is because care work is not seen as a desirable career. It is both heart-breaking and backbreaking, with no great financial motivation.

Care work constitutes as attending to the physical, emotional, psychological, and developmental demands of others. It is frequently misconstrued to only include the paid variety, which in and of itself is habitually excluded from other fields of employment.

Many people believe care work to be intrinsically motivated. This frame of mind is one of the many reasons that care work, both occupationally and domestically, is seen as a woman’s responsibility.

Historically, women were not only expected to be housewives, they had no choice in the matter. Up until the 1970s in Ireland, “the Marriage Bar required women to resign from their job upon getting married and disqualified married women from applying for vacancies”. Although this blatantly misogynistic notion is no longer law, its principles are still exhibited today.

Thankfully, women in more economically developed countries are now free to join the workforce while married and/or with children. As much as this is per se an astronomical achievement, we must view it through a contemporary eye. What does being a working mother entail?

Working mothers still end up bearing the brunt of care work in the home. Is this what feminists fought for?

Even in 2023, fathers still arrive home expecting dinner on the table, while it is mothers who end up slaving over the meal even after a long day of toil. Why is this still the case? Because we let it be. It is our responsibility, especially as young people, to challenge these outdated gender norms.

Women have borne the burden of unpaid domestic care work for many years in Ireland. However, this wasn’t always the case. In pre-colonial times, Ireland was governed by Brehon Law; where women had many legal protections. The arrival of the Normans hindered the progression of this society from developing to total equality and left us with the patriarchal system common across the British Empire.

Misogyny strikes yet again in the realm of employment. “More than six in every ten carers are women.” You might be wondering about the relevance of the distribution of care work across the gender spectrum. Firstly, from an economic vantage point, female-dominated careers, care related being amongst these, have an earning disadvantage in comparison to male-dominated careers. This is highly illustrative of the pay gap, which is estimated as an average of a 14.5% difference in Ireland, according to The Irish Times.

Matilda O'Sullivan, a student from Coláiste an Chraoibhín

The ramifications of care work distribution don’t stop here. Everyone is losing out due to the unfair sharing of caring.

Consider that men are missing the positive social impacts that working in care has to offer. Work in which one is helping improve someone else’s standard of living is mentally rewarding. Financial gain shouldn’t be the only aim in one’s career. A sense of genuine fulfilment should also be a target.

I believe care should be a human right. Care is a necessity for the survival of the most vulnerable members of our society. For people to receive the care they need, we must reconstruct the system.

Care work is the responsibility of everyone in society. We must ensure care is made accessible. How do we do that? By making care work a more desirable and financially rewarding profession to pursue. Thank you for listening. References: ictu.ie, nwci.ie

ABOUT THE COMPETITION

Cork students, Matilda O’Sullivan and James King have reached the regional final in the ActionTalks speech writing competition County Cork students. The competition, run by ActionAid Ireland and now in its ninth year, was open to all students aged 14 to 17 across Ireland. ActionAid Ireland works with women and children, as they take the lead in claiming their human rights to build a more just world.

This year ActionAid received 143 entries from 40 schools across 16 counties. This year’s topics were on climate justice, economic barriers to accessing education and valuing unpaid care work.

Regional finalists are asked to provide a video of themselves reading their speech. This will be graded on the quality of the speech and also on delivery. Two winners from each of the five regional finals will win a €50 voucher and proceed on to the final which will be held in Dublin in March. This year the overall prize is a €500 voucher for the winner and a €100 voucher for their teacher.

CEO of ActionAid Ireland Karol Balfe said: “Choosing the regional finalists was extremely difficult this year. The quality was very high across the country, and we were heartened by the students’ passion and interest in women’s rights, climate and economic justice, and also by how hard they worked on crafting their speeches. We hope those who didn’t make the final continue their interest in social justice. And my very best of luck to Matilda and James in the regional finals.”