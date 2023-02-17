How you can be a good dog owner

THERE has been a lot of discussion recently about dog ownership and the current level of regulations in Ireland.

Although ‘man’s best friend’, dogs, particularly large dogs, represent a potential danger to pedestrians, motorists and livestock if they are not kept under control at all times.

All owners have a responsibility to ensure their dog is properly cared for and not a nuisance or a danger to their neighbours or other members of the public.

Dogs that are not kept under proper control may also cause nuisance and annoyance by damaging neighbours’ property, defecating on neighbours’ property, or excessive barking.

Local authorities are responsible in this area under the Control of Dogs Act 1986. They can appoint dog wardens, provide dog shelters, seize dogs, impose on-the-spot fines and take court proceedings against dog owners.

Legal Requirements

If you are a dog owner, you must have a dog licence and get your dog microchipped. All dogs over four months old must have a licence. Puppies under 4 months still with their mothers don’t need a licence, but once they leave their mothers they must have a licence.

There are three types of dog licence:

An individual dog licence, which costs €20 and is valid for 1 year.

A ‘lifetime of dog’ licence, which costs €140 and is valid for the dog’s lifetime.

A general dog licence, which costs €400 and is valid for 1 year. This covers an unspecified number of dogs at one location.

You can apply for an individual or lifetime dog licence at your local post office or licences.ie. A general dog licence application must be submitted to your local authority.

Your dog must be under your control, or the control of another responsible person, if it is outside your home or premises. This means you have complete control over your dog’s movements. You are liable for any injury or damage your dog causes to people or livestock.

It is an offence to let a dog in your control foul a public place. If it happens, you, or the person in charge of the dog, must remove the faeces and dispose of it in a suitable, sanitary manner.

If a dog fouls a public place, and the owner doesn’t remove the faeces, you can make a complaint to the District Court under litter laws. Before you do this, you must inform the dog owner by completing a form available from the Dog Control Unit of your local authority.

Dangerous dogs

These are a list of breeds of dogs that are considered to be potentially more dangerous to people than other breeds.

It is not that these dogs are more likely to attack or bite a person than any other breed, but that if they do, the damage they can inflict is much more serious.

Additional rules apply to the following breeds (and strains/cross-breeds):

American Pit Bull Terrier

English Bull Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Bull Mastiff

Dobermann Pinscher

German Shepherd (Alsatian)

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Rottweiler

Japanese Akita

Japanese Tosa

These dogs (or strains and crosses of them) must:

Be kept on a short strong lead by someone over the age of 16, who is capable of controlling them.

Be securely muzzled whenever they are in a public place

Wear a collar with the name and address of their owner, at all times.

All dog owners owning purebred or crossbred dogs belonging to this list of breeds must ensure these dogs are securely muzzled and on a strong leash not more than two metres in length when in a public place.

The rules on muzzling and leashing do not apply to dogs used by the Gardaí, the Dublin Harbour Police, State Airport Police and bona fide rescue teams in rescue operations. The rules on muzzling do not apply to guide dogs for the blind.

Stray dogs

Stray dogs are dogs that are in a public place and are not accompanied by the owner or a responsible person.

Interestingly, dogs that are not under proper control are also considered stray dogs.

You can receive an on-the-spot fine if your dog is not under proper control.

Stray dogs can be seized by the dog warden or Gardaí and brought to a dog pound. These may be put down or re-homed if their owners do not claim them within five days.

If your dog has strayed or is missing, you should contact the local dog pound directly to check if your dog is there. Before you collect it, you will have to pay a re-claim fee and produce a current dog licence.

If you do not have a current dog licence, you must get one before collecting your dog.

Noisy Dogs

If your neighbour’s dog won’t stop barking and you are unable to resolve the issue with the dog owner, you can make a complaint to the District Court and look for a hearing.

When you get a court date, you must notify the dog owner using a prescribed form, which is available from your local authority or District Court.

