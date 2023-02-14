Cork Councillor: Fianna Fáil won’t be written off as we plan future

AS she is a representative of a new political party that has never contested an election, and which has issued one policy document in three years, it is surprising that Lorna Bogue thinks a priority should be penning a three-part series for The Echo talking about the electoral prospects of other parties.

Her article predicting the imminent complete demise of Fianna Fáil, the largest party in the Oireachtas and in Cork city, is written with unusual passion - but it’s impossible to miss the fact that the anger is mainly directed against the many thousands of ordinary voters who dare to disagree with her.

We in Fianna Fáil have often over the past ten years heard predictions of our demise - and enormous numbers of words were written about the fact Micheál Martin would never be Taoiseach. In December, he held the highest approval ratings ever recorded for a Taoiseach leaving office.

Here in Cork there are seven Fianna Fáil TDs and 26 councillors.

Now, Irish politics is more fragmented and dispersed than it used to be. The current make-up of Dáil Éireann is testament to that. This is not something unique to Ireland though. France, Spain, Germany and Italy have seen major changes too.

We know party loyalties today are not as embedded as they were in the 20th century and that we - and all political parties - can take nothing for granted.

Cllr John Sheehan

For any long-established party, renewal is a challenge and doing so while in government is even more so.

Our Ard Fheis last October approved a comprehensive review of our aims and objectives to ensure they reflect modern political realities and the 21st century republic in which we live.

We retain our core values; the need to continue driving progress whilst protecting the more fragile parts of society; the desire to unite our island in a way that welcomes all communities, including those who have more recently come to these shores.

We believe in housing and strongly support the aspiration to home ownership for all and will work to deliver on that commitment.

We believe work must always be rewarded and enterprise encouraged; it provides the foundations on which all other progress is made possible.

Education too remains a core value which we are proud to champion, being the channel through which so many can advance, realise their full potential, and ensure the next generation has a better future.

We prioritise strong public services, with continuous innovation and improvement. They should be designed around the user, not for the institution. Healthcare is a basic need in its many forms.

We are steadfast in our support for democracy and the fundamental freedoms of a modern republic. Our democracy is fragile and must be defended robustly. This defence extends from civic freedoms to national security.

Our party has always supported initiative whilst protecting the vulnerable. The greater good of society and the nation must always take precedence. Over our history, we have led out on social and economic progress and worked to ensure no family was left behind.

Our party aligns to a ‘left of centre’ philosophy which is reflected throughout our aims and objectives.

Right now, we are participating in a government of three democratic parties that entered government with a comprehensive, agreed programme. It recognises our distinct priorities but created common ground in a wide range of areas.

We have seen our economy restored faster than any country in Europe and we have helped people back to work.

A new era in social and affordable housing has begun and we are implementing a comprehensive strategy to address all elements of housing provision.

We have put in place action on the existential threat of climate change and the loss of biodiversity.

We have begun the development of new health services in every part of our country.

We have reduced class sizes, increased supports for children with special needs, and funded the largest investment programme in the history of Irish education.

We have begun the expansion of childcare and the introduction of new direct state support with childcare costs.

The Shared Island Initiative which Micheál Martin established is the first time in our history where there is a sustained investment to support vital North/South projects, to build deeper connections and understanding. Projects that have been talked about for decades are now underway.

Any fair assessment must acknowledge that this is the record of a progressive, active party in government. Yes, there are still great challenges, but we are committed to meeting them.

We have much further to go during the next two years. Fianna Fáil in Government will continue to use every day of our term to work on behalf of all the people.

The great divide in Irish politics is between those who want to exploit problems and those who want to actually tackle them.

It will be up to the people, of course, but by our record and by our plans for the future, we will show ourselves to be a party fit and ready to play its part in building Ireland in the 21st century.