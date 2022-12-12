Know your rights as a consumer ahead of Christmas

You buy from a private individual who is not a trader (for example, someone who is selling their own car to you but who does not sell cars as a profession)
You buy goods or services intended for use in your business (business-to-business transactions)
You buy from a trader based outside the EU or European Economic Area (Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein)
Of merchantable quality: that is of reasonable and acceptable standard, taking into account other factors such as durability and price
Fit for the purpose you bought it for: they should work and do what they are reasonably expected to do
As described: they should match any description given in an advert or other information provided by the seller at the time of sale
Return the item to the seller (not the manufacturer)
Don’t attempt to repair the item yourself or give it to anyone else to repair it
Make sure you have proof of purchase, for example a receipt or credit card statement
For services, keep all evidence of damage caused by poor work, for example take photos.
You were informed about the defect before you bought the item - for example, the goods were marked ‘shop-soiled’ or the car dealer told you a part needed replacing on a second-hand vehicle
The damage is caused by your own misuse or negligence - if the fault appears six months after it was received, you may have to prove that it was not caused by you
You made a mistake when buying the item - for example, buying a black dress instead of navy or entering the wrong dates for a flight
The fault is superficial and you examined the item before you bought it and should have seen the defect
You make sure the items are in good condition
The original labels and tags are attached
You can provide proof of purchase (for example, a receipt)
