Helping Cork businesses with the challenges ahead

OCTOBER is often seen as a month of significant change as businesses around the country map out their plans for the new financial year and possible future growth.

This year, against the backdrop of major social and economic upheaval, market forces such as inflationary pressures, shortening energy supplies and an ever-widening skills gap have created substantial challenges for businesses, economies and households.

This has been reflected in the most recent Quarterly Economic Bulletin by the Central Bank of Ireland who have revised the consumer price inflation forecast up to 8% in 2022 and 6.3% in 2023 due to concerns in relation to sharp increases in the price of gas and higher electricity prices. With this impacting prices in the wider economy as firms’ production costs increase, we cannot be distracted or fall in any dereliction of responsibility when it comes to our environmental commitments. This current decade remains critical in slowing down or starting to turn the tide on the impact of Climate Change.

All of these factors have led to a perfect storm for business leaders of large and small operations alike who are grappling with how to plan for the year ahead. With rising energy costs and economic uncertainty, how can businesses invest in energy efficiency and sustainable practices while balancing budgets and targeting growth?

What is clear is that digital networks and services offer creative and practical solutions for progress on economic and social enterprise. Digitalisation is a key enabler for maximising the use of the scarce resources on which we depend. This is evidenced by reports from the World Economic Forum that show how digitalisation can cut CO2 emissions by up to 20%.

We have also seen it up close ourselves during the pandemic as many businesses transitioned from traditional operations to deploying digital solutions at an accelerated pace to generate efficiencies and unlock new revenue streams for both the short and long term with minimal investment. We need to maintain this momentum for digitalisation in order to overcome both the immediate and wider challenges ahead.

As Network Director and Executive Sponsor of our Planet initiative within Vodafone, we are focused on combining our sustainable transformation objectives with our digital strategy to ensure our investment is dual focused on delivering against both of these goals.

For example, we have developed an intelligent energy management capability that is controlled through machine learning.

This enables our network system to adapt and more accurately reflect data traffic demands and consumption patterns at different periods to sustain optimum efficiency, by reducing when and how we use energy. These endeavours are part of a wider responsibility when it comes to reducing our environmental impact but will also support our ambition of reducing our escalating business costs.

Vodafone’s IoT (Internet of Things) technology is also helping businesses cut emissions in different ways. We see this in the logistics sector where optimal delivery routes can be identified to streamline the supply chain resulting in significant energy reductions and cost savings. Overall, Vodafone aims to support its customers in reducing emissions of 350 megatonnes by 2030, the equivalent of the total carbon emitted by the UK or about half of the emissions from aviation or shipping.

Through our partnership with the Irish Manufacturing Research Centre (MEC) in Mullingar we are testing our cutting-edge 5G and MEC infrastructure covering augmented reality and telebot use cases. The possibilities for industry are limitless in terms of the capacity of 5G connectivity to solve challenges when it comes to manufacturing in Ireland, particularly in the context of such increasing inflationary pressures where automation and efficiency is paramount to businesses.

From the factory floor to the Irish farm, through our work with Dairygold and Cork farmer Sean O’Sullivan, we have installed an innovative cloud-based platform MyFarmWeb which uses IoT Sensors at the 280-hectare farm. This solution is designed to save time, costs and deliver improved farming practices and we already seen the accelerated efficiencies and increased capabilities as a result.

All these digital innovations, and the many more happening around the world, point to the role of technology as imperative in addressing the significant and uncertain market challenges faced by business, but also the broader social and environmental responsibilities for businesses.

Whether taking an inward view focusing on digital transformation for efficiencies and cost savings, or by taking a wider perspective of how your products and services can be adapted through innovative digital solutions, the time is now for businesses to refrain from looking at these issues in isolation and consider how their digital strategy aligns to all strategic objectives.