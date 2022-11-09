Fuel poverty really can endanger lives as we try to navigate chilly nights

ARE you heroically trying to engage in competitive hardiness, delaying switching on the heating until the cold becomes just too much to bear?

Have you been boasting that you’re doing grand in your four jumpers, fleece-lined sweat pants and woolly socks at night, thinking that all the other suckers clocking up enormous energy bills are just too soft on themselves?

I’m guilty of that form of sufferance, declaring up until late October that I could count on one hand the amount of times I’d put on the heating.

But it seems I’ve been talking complete rubbish. Cold can kill, more so than heat, as I learned from a programme on the effects of coldness on the Inside Health programme, courtesy of BBC Sounds.

In this country, it’s estimated that fuel poverty, a significant issue, affects about 29% of households. In reality, it’s worrying a lot more of us than that relatively high percentage. The Government is giving us €600 towards the next three energy bills. It’s welcome – but undoubtedly it won’t be enough as we dig deep to try and stay warm.

According to the programme, the average temperature that people will be living in this winter if they can’t afford to heat their homes is 10c. While that is not freezing, it’s a real physiological challenge.

At that temperature, our bodies have to work really hard to try and defend that core temperature.

The presenter of the Inside Health programme, James Gallagher stepped into a chamber full of cutting edge equipment to allow a scientist to take his measurements at the normal temperature of 21c, and then at 10c. Science tells us that 18c is the tipping point.

As the temperature changes, messages are being sent to the brain continuously, and to the rest of the body to try and defend that core temperature.

James was hooked up to electrodes and various other bits of equipment (including a headset) to see how blood pressure is affected by a drop in temperature.

When he was a kid, James’s mother – like all our mothers - used to say that if he went outside in the cold without his coat on, he would catch a cold. Is this right? Yes, indeed.

When you inhale cold air, the temperature inside of your nose becomes cooler. This means your innate immune response becomes less active and this can allow viruses to grow better within your nose, leading to rhinovirus, otherwise known as the common cold.

Also, temperature controls the amount of moisture in the air. That’s an important aspect of why we are susceptible to viruses during the winter months.

When the virus is expelled from somebody who is talking or coughing, it becomes airborne. That airborne state is maintained when the humidity of the air is low. Dry air allows the virus to maintain itself within the air and travel longer distances to infect other people.

To avoid infections this winter, keep the air clean by making sure you have ventilation. Also, keep your nose and mouth warm so your innate immune defence can work against viruses. (This can be achieved by wearing a face mask. You may not want to go there but you’ll be killing two birds with one stone; the possibility of catching a cold and/or Covid.)

And here’s another thing I got wrong. I used to think that people who took to the bed because of a bad cold were being wimpish. But science says it’s important to get enough rest when you have a cold as the immune system requires a lot of energy to be able to do its job.

Again, hats off to our mothers who sent us to bed as kids when we were unwell.

But back to James. How did the experiment work out? At 10C, he was really shivering and said he wouldn’t want to remain in the room he was in for long.

His blood pressure and heart rate shot up under the cold conditions. Brain flow to the brain decreased by 20%. This, as well as being a stroke risk, causes brain fog.

While James was exposed to a low temperature for 30 minutes, some people live for months in a temperature of 10C. On top of stroke risk, there’s the risk of a heart attack.

You can generate a bit of body heat by moving around, rather than just sitting in a chair in front of a TV. While you’ll still feel cold, even though you’re moving your arms and legs, the activity will generate heat.

The elderly are particularly vulnerable to the cold. Getting older means our ability to regulate temperature and blood flow to the brain deceases by 50%.

Cold really is more deadly than the heat. More recognition of this is needed as we face winter.