Gender, diversity, inclusion ... there’s more work to do

WITH Ireland now firmly positioned as a global player in the Financial Services sector, we have a duty to lead on the forward direction for progressive policies required in the workplace.

As a female business leader, I’ve always been a passionate advocate of a Diversity and Inclusion agenda as I know that it enables our business to succeed through talent attraction, creating a culture of trust and innovation as well as making financial services, and Private Equity, a more enjoyable place to work for everyone.

I believe a variety of life experiences, networks and range of perspectives can prove to be a real strength in the decision-making process.

At Waterland, we are dedicated to developing a company whose workforce reflects the customers we serve and the society we operate in – whether it’s in relation to gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or age.

If we are to be successful in this changing world, we need to embrace a diversity of outlook and opinion, and we need to empower our people to bring their whole selves to work. We believe our strong commitment to diversity is a source of great strength.

This is something I am extremely passionate about because I know what it is like to work in places where this is not the norm.

In terms of the specific area of promoting gender equality, there is much more work to do. The particular question and implementation of quotas has caused some controversy, not least in how the data is presented.

A number of EU countries have legislative quotas for women on boards or so-called “hard quotas”. However, in some cases these quotas just apply to state-related boards, not listed company/private company boards. In other cases, there are quotas but on a comply or explain basis – the “soft quotas”. Other countries have voluntary targets.

Ireland has achieved 32% of female representation on the boards of the ISEQ20 – ie the top 20 listed companies (most recent figures 8 March 2022). The figure was 18% in 2018. This has been achieved with voluntary targets and concerted focus. The real issue in Ireland, and elsewhere, is not at board level but at executive leadership level. This is a much more intractable problem to solve.

While quotas have had an effect at board level, it is impractical to mandate quotas for leadership teams, not least because of the inconsistency in how companies define their senior leadership teams.

Only 10% of Executive Directors in Ireland are female, and only 26% of executives on senior leadership teams in ISEQ20 companies are female (data as of 8 March 2022). Although there has been progress since Balance for Better Business set targets for this group, it is much slower than at board level.

I’m pleased to say the numbers for women in Ireland working in senior investment roles are top of the table when it comes to comparisons with other European countries.

According to recent figures published by the Level 20 group in its first study of the European private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) sectors, Ireland currently stands at 28%. This is well above the European industry average of 10% with the next highest being France at 15%, Spain and Finland on 13% and 12% respectively with the UK, Italy and Norway all on 10%. This is a great source of encouragement for the strides being taken by firms in Ireland, but this is not a time for complacency. The figures can change quickly due to Ireland having a much lower baseline number of firms then its neighbours and the balance is weighted heavily on the VC side with more work to do in the PE space.

My background and experience is primarily based in the world of enterprise and investment - which is all about relationships, growth and delivering value. The pandemic has given us all a better perspective to reflect on those areas including issues related to time, care and the things that really matter in our lives. Industries need to step up and back those of us who do want to invest an important share of our time in terms of family, or care and also the wider community. That ranges from being able to drop or collect a child from school, being able to call or care for an elderly relative or helping to coach the underage sports team or volunteer with a local community group.

The pandemic has impacted women particularly when it comes to the commitment they can give and the responsibilities they need to balance between work and home. The radical changes in hybrid work models have provided challenges but also opportunities for women in the workplace.

While many have had to step back or drop out entirely from the financial services sector, as we hopefully continue to emerge from the worst of the pandemic, there’s an opportunity to move things forward and create a new and progressive environment for those women - who we badly need. This evolving environment is based on understanding, on thoughtfulness and trust.

The reality is that for companies, or institutions and investment firms, diversity isn’t just a consideration for the portfolio dividend and performance. Unless there’s diversity and inclusion across the board for our people and teams, then we’ll fail to grow and ultimately deliver on our fundamental duty.