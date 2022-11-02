Christmas shopping before Halloween: Are you going all out this year?

IF a recent survey on Irish consumers’ plans for Christmas shopping bears fruit, then this year’s festive season is going to be a good one.

We may be living in troubled times with a cost-of-living crisis making many of us wear extra jumpers at night rather than turning on the inflated heat, but 24% of people in Ireland started their shopping in October, and nearly three-quarters have said they are planning to spend more or the same amount as they did last year for Christmas.

I suppose that after the last few Covid-blighted Christmases, we’re going to push the boat out this year. It’s not that Covid has gone away. But we’re learning to live with it. Some 33% of survey respondents plan more family gatherings this Christmas. That could be a recipe for rows. But let’s hope we appreciate each other’s company and forego the bitter word.

Interestingly, the survey indicates that many Irish consumers are planning to buy their gifts in person. In 2021, 45% of shoppers planned on doing all of their Christmas shopping online while this year, that figure is expected to decrease to just 14%. Some 38% of shoppers plan on doing a mix of in-store versus online shopping.

While looking for inspiration when trying to buy gifts for friends and family can be a drag, there is something quintessentially Christmas-like about going into town and visiting the shops, choosing what you think the people in your life will like. Half the fun is bumping into friends, particularly old friends that you haven’t seen for ages – and deciding to take a break from shopping to go for a coffee (or a hot port) with them.

This tends to happen closer to Christmas. It will definitely happen if you are foolish enough to leave your Christmas shopping until Christmas Eve. That’s when people come out of the woodwork and are drawn to pubs like the Long Valley for a doorstep sandwich and a drink. It’s all part of the shopping experience for those who think they’re going to be fine with the challenge of having to buy presents for everyone in a few hours.

Men are often the guilty ones when it comes to leaving the whole business until the last minute. You see them skulking in the lingerie departments of places like Brown Thomas, mortified and keen to be given advice from a sales assistant – who knows about this sort of thing.

I’m reminded of Cork writer, Conal Creedon’s amusing Christmas story ‘ Pana Done Wrong.’ Conal is a real Christmas bunny, counting down the days from the end of the January sales! In his story, the main character, Pluto, who got a job as a relief postman doing double shifts, has two hundred quid in his arse pocket to go shopping. On the day before Christmas. But as is the wont of men in particular, he is led astray by an old friend called Ted. After a disastrous attempt to purchase lingerie for his beautiful new wife, a French woman called Yvette, Pluto and Ted (also referred to as Tragic Ted) end up in the HI-B “for a pint.”

Now if only the lads could keep it to one pint. But there’s no chance of that. They call pint after pint, snuggling into the cosy pub with all cares, temporarily cast aside.

“And that’s the way it went for the afternoon. At twenty to five Christmas Eve, meself and Ted made a mad, staggering dash to Waterstones to pick up a few books, stopping off on the way at Elbow Lane to roll a skinner.”

Poor old Pluto ends up buying a book on French cookery for Yvette. It was his first Christmas with her - and his last.

If you get irritated at the likes of Pluto not fulfilling his Christmas duty (which involves dedicated trawling of shops and lovingly choosing the perfect gifts) think of the other extreme. There are people who go to the January sales to shop for the following Christmas. They’ll tell you about the great bargains to be had in fairy lights, decorations – and even gifts for 2023!

On Newstalk the other day, a woman called Elaine spoke of how she did this year’s Christmas shopping back in January.

“I don’t feel smug, I feel savvy.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling the pressure of Christmas already. With the Brown Thomas Christmas shop open since August and Christmas cards on sale in stationery shops since well before Halloween, this so-called special time of the year seems to come around earlier and earlier. It has never been so consumerist. Could we give money to charity instead of spending it on gifts? At least you could go straight to the HI-B - without any pretexts!