Cork’s young people are invited to Comhairle na nOg conference

CORK City’s youth council ‘Comhairle na nÓg’ is a group of young people aged between 12 and 18 that meet every second Wednesday afternoon at the YMCA building on Marlboro street.

Comhairle members are from all areas of the City and are passionate about their community, social issues and having their voices heard on decisions and topics that matter most to them.

Joining Comhairle is a great way to make new friends, learn new skills, gain confidence and engage with decision makers. Current members have had the chance to address the Seanad joint committee on the topic of the Environment and Climate, have been part of campaigning for the youth travel card and have been involved in consultations with the Department of Health, The Department of Education and the Department of Tourism amongst others.

On November 9 from 10-1pm Cork City Comhairle members will host a Youth Conference in Millenium Hall (City Hall Eglinton Street Entrance) and are inviting young people to join them to hear more about what the group is about and will welcome attendees to sign up and become a member of the youth council.

IT WILL BE A DAY TO REMEMBER

Current member Ellie Patterson said the following about her part in the group: “I became a member of Comhairle na nÓg through their annual AGM last year, due to the restrictions of Covid 19 it was held online through Zoom.

“Since joining Comhairle na nÓg I’ve had the opportunity to meet a number of new people including members of the 31 Comhlairí from across the country and have had the chance to engage in numerous social activities.

“For example, I took part in a wellness and meditation workshop, body image workshop, face painting competition run by Cork City Hall Arts Department and a mental health workshop organised by Jigsaw.

“The Youth Conference on November 9 will give attendees a chance to hear from current members about our latest project on Youth Mental Health.

“It also provides them with a chance to take part in a consultation where a vote is taken. This vote is taken on the issue you personally think is affecting young people in today’s current climate.

“It will be a day to remember and I truly hope to see you there.”

A SENSE OF COMMUNITY

Another Comhairle member Eris O’ Toole shared some more information about the youth council:

“Comhairle na nÓg is a network of youth councils across Ireland with one singular aim which is to give young people the opportunity to speak about problems that matter to them in today’s society. Comhairle works closely with Government Departments and City Hall to ensure young people’s voices are being heard.

“What I like most about Comhairle is the sense of community between the members and how freely we can voice our opinions.”

The group undertakes a specific topic to work on and make change every two years, at present they are working on a project on youth mental health and will use the conference as a way to gather the opinions of their peers on the topic through a survey and discussion around what a school that supports mental health looks like.

If you are aged between 12 and 18 (1st to 6th year) and are interested in attending email elaine.howley@ymca-ireland.net or log onto our instagram page @comhairle_cork to access the registration link for the event, we look forward to welcoming you.