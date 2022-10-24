I wouldn’t be stressing about that song, ladies, here’s why...

AMIDST the outrage, the disapproval, the condemnation, a threatened police investigation, some fulsome apologising and the serious “talking to’s” reportedly meted out to members of the Irish women’s football team for singing Celtic Symphony, after the World Cup play-off with Scotland, my mind was elsewhere.

I was avidly googling something I’d read in a novel by the best-selling Scandinavian crime writer Jo Nesbo. It had mentioned the lost people of a period of horrific ethnic cleansing in Ireland; a forgotten apocalypse which occurred hundreds of years before the Great Famine.

The story of the Irish Redlegs ring any bells with you? Ever heard of the Irish slave trade?

Far, far away, on the sun-kissed, palm-fringed tourist haven of Barbados, a holiday island so popular with both modern Irish tourists and some of this country’s multi-millionaire businessmen, there now lives a dwindling community of Irish blood beset by disease, poverty, deprivation and in-breeding. They are called by the derogatory title, Redlegs.

They are also sometimes dismissively referred to as Bakros or Buckras (because at one time they were not considered fit to sit anywhere except the back row of the local church).

Maybe you’re wondering what all the to-do about the Women’s Football Team singing a Wolfe Tones’ song in a 2022 dressing room might have to do with the history of this small, deprived community far away in Barbados. Well, nothing. Or again, you might say, everything.

The Redlegs are believed to be the remaining descendants of about 50,000 or more Irishmen, women and children who were kidnapped by the British, imprisoned and transported into slavery - via the British port of Bristol - to Barbados and Virginia between 1652 and 1659. So named because of the severe damage inflicted on their fair Irish skins by the remorseless Carribbean sun, they were catapulted into a brutal and hellish life; starved, beaten, raped, tortured and abused, worked to death on plantations as labourers, used in breeding or “stud” farms, sold as prostitutes and, in the case of some young people and children, used as sexual playthings for the planters.

Any bells ringing yet? Ever heard any of this?

No? Well, up to recently I never heard as much as a mention of any of this either. But then I read the Jo Nesbo novel and started to research Redlegs which led me to Sean O’Callaghan’s book, To Hell or Barbados; The Ethnic Cleansing of Ireland.

It’s a book that should be required reading in every second-level school and every college on this island, although the details are too frightful for primary school children.

O’Callaghan, a native of Killavullen in County Cork, died in 2000 just as this book was about to be published. A former soldier, and later a journalist and writer, his book recalls some forgotten chapters of the story of the holocaust visited upon Ireland by Oliver Cromwell.

Before we start, I want to say that I cannot find any fulsome apologies issued on behalf of the British government, the British Royal family, or British politicians when O’Callaghan’s book was published more than 20 years ago. Nor could I find any mention of any investigation by any UK or Scottish police service, or indeed any complaints or investigation by the Irish government concerning the horrific claims of ethnic cleansing made in this book.

Cromwell landed in Ireland in 1649 to re-conquer the country on behalf of the English Parliament - and eliminate the Irish. He sacked towns and cities, tortured, pillaged, stole, changed laws and unleashed a string of atrocities on the native Irish.

Then he turned his attention to the 40,000 or so Irish troops who had been captured and surrendered during the war and whose upkeep was now becoming a strain on the British Exchequer. Cromwell offered them the opportunity of working for any country except those at war with England.

These were battle-hardened, experienced soldiers and there was no shortage of offers for their service abroad. There was a sting, however – in return for this amnesty of sorts, the men had to go alone, abandoning their wives and children.

Once they were out of the way, Cromwell confiscated almost all lands owned by Irish Catholics and gave them to British settlers. Priests were hunted down like wolves and many were transported.

Now to the next chapter. In his book The Irish Abroad, Elliot O’Donnell wrote that “on hearing the planters in New England and the West Indies were weary of maroons and would pay any price for a white woman, Puritan Cromwell at once volunteered to supply their needs.”

Gangs of “man-catchers” were sent out, mounted and armed with long whips. They targeted many now-destitute native Irish women and herded them, along with the children as well as any remaining men, into special holding pens outside towns and cities.

They were branded by fire and iron, strung together with ropes around their necks and force-marched to Cork, Youghal, Kinsale and Bantry and other ports. From there they were herded aboard ships that brought them, first to Bristol where they were publicly sold at market, and from there to Barbados or Virginia.

The conditions of the transport of the Irish slaves were believed to mirror those endured by the Black slaves shipped to America – these ships had specially “shelved” holds which doubled the capacity for human cargo. People could not sit up and are were manacled with iron shackles welded around the ankles. Needless to say, the death rate was high and worse awaited the survivors. Once in Barbados or Virginia, there was, for example, a special demand for young women deemed marriageable and not past breeding. These were eagerly sought after by the planters, who, to quote Cromwell, “had only Negro and Maroon women to solace them”.

The order for the capture of Irish women, O’Callaghan reports, was only revoked after four years because it was found that in desperation to meet quotas, the “man-catchers” had begun picking up English women and girls in Ireland.

Meanwhile, in Barbados, some of the women were sold to work the plantations and in the Big Houses. Others were used in stud farms which specialised in mixed breeding and depravation. The girl children of these forced ‘breeding’ unions were trained, reports O’Callaghan, for “every kind of sexual proclivity” while the little boys were sold to homosexual planters or sent to work in the Big Houses. Slave girls as young as 10 were sold to local brothels.

Out in the fields, women were flogged the same as their menfolk. If a pregnant woman was unable to keep up with the rest of the work-gang, she was whipped. Occasionally, to avoid the loss of a future slave through miscarriage, a hole was dug into the earth into which her belly would fit while she was being whipped. Popular punishments included gelding or chopping off half the foot with an axe. Locking iron rings of great weights on the ankles, putting a spur in the mouth and torture with melted wax were all equally popular.

House servants were beaten to pulp for the slightest offence. And that’s not half of it.

Today in the parish of St Andrews in the North-East of Barbados a small community of white people are believed to be the last descendants of the Irish – and, indeed, Scottish - slaves transported to Barbados all those centuries ago.

Place all this context on a group of Irish female football players being essentially bullied into apologising for singing a rousing, nationalistic song after their historic qualification for next year’s World Cup.

As I said, I couldn’t find any apologies issued on behalf of the British government, the British Royal family, or British politicians for this era of atrocities when O’Callaghan’s book was published more than 20 years ago.

Nor, as aforementioned, could I find mention of any investigation by any UK police service, or indeed any investigation by the Irish government into the truly horrific claims made in this book.

I wouldn’t be stressing about that song, ladies.