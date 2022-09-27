There’s room for Cork’s credit unions to do even more

WITH so many banks exiting the market, people all around Cork have started to turn towards the Credit Union for their banking needs. In fact, nationally, 60,000 people have turned to credit unions since the start of the year to open current accounts.

The offering at Credit Unions around Cork has greatly expanded over the last few years. Credit unions now offer a range of services such as current accounts and mortgages. As Christmas approaches too, the Credit Union can be on hand for borrowing and saving needs.

Recent press coverage has shown the national financial system is in a state of disarray with banks leaving the market and others closing offices throughout the country. People’s confidence in the Irish banking system has been rocked and they are beginning to look at their options. Credit unions in Ireland are rooted in the communities they serve and provide members with a credible alternative. All Irish credit unions are member-owned with each member getting a voice in how the credit union is run. As credit unions are not for profit, rates and fees are designed to reinvest directly in services to their members, not to line the pockets of outside investors.

An increasing number of Cork Credit Unions now offer their members mortgages, current accounts, agricultural loans, Business Loans, online banking, and much more.

Credit unions have remained open throughout the COVID 19 pandemic as an essential service, supporting the communities they serve. In many cases going above and beyond to guarantee that people and communities financial needs are met.

Cork credit unions ensure that communities are financially backed and have the room to be entrepreneurial, to innovate, and to spend within their local economies. As of the financial year-end September 2020, the total loans outstanding is for Cork Credit Unions was €651 million. The vast majority of this is spent within Cork communities. The group has even more available to lend, with a total of € 1.2bn there for Cork. There is room for Cork’s credit unions to do even more.

The services that Cork Credit Unions offer are all provided by real people in over 30 plus offices serving every inch of Cork. A key factor is their relentless focus on understanding what matters most to members and being able to deliver it in the experiences they give them.

Credit Unions in Cork are running a campaign to encourage people to switch to them for their current account needs. Thanks to the reputation that credit unions have, Cork Credit Unions have reported a flurry of current account openings over the last few months as customers switch from banks.

Eleven Credit Unions across Cork City and County recently launched a campaign to encourage people to switch to them for their current account services. The campaign has resulted in thousands of customers opening current accounts with them where they will avail of services like overdrafts and direct debit facilities. The eleven credit unions involved in the campaign have 22 offices across Cork City and County. The credit unions are Access, Douglas, First South, Gurranabraher, Macroom Synergy, HSSCU, Bishopstown Mallow, St Pauls, Youghal.

The Irish League of Credit Unions said that nationwide around 60,000 people have now switched their current accounts from banks to credit unions.

Credit unions offer extremely competitive rates, with current account management fees starting at just €4 per month. They also offer free banking for students. Credit union current account users also have free direct debit and standing order processing. The current accounts at the credit unions are also compatible with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Fitbit Pay and offer a globally accepted Mastercard Debit Card. In addition the credit unions offer a mobile app and eStatements.

We are delighted that people are seeing the value that Credit Unions can offer and that they are making the switch. Switching your current account to the Credit Union can be easily done and we are here to support you along the way. Credit unions remain at the heart of communities all over Ireland and each credit union is involved with giving back locally between sponsorship and charity. We are delighted to welcome new members and we look forward to welcoming even more over the coming months.

In addition to this a select number of Cork Credit Unions are now offering current account accounts for 12 to 16 year olds. They did this as they believe young people from 12 to 16 will gain financial literacy and independence through this new current account offering. In addition to the Mastercard Debit Card, the account allows children and teenagers to track their spending and savings online.

This is another positive step being made by credit unions to be the financial institution of choice for its members. It’s imperative we listen to the needs of our members and potential members by moving with the times. These are exciting times we live in, and we look forward to adding to our services and products in the future.