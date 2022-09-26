This is an exciting time for biopharmaceutical industry

TOMORROW, the Government will use the Budget to announce its spending and taxation plans for next year.

It comes against a backdrop of the rising cost of living, war in Europe and a cautious exit from a pandemic.

As the Government, led by the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, finalises its choices, one constant has been the strength of the research-based biopharmaceutical industry. With job numbers, exports and tax revenues all rising, our industry’s economic impact is keenly felt, especially in Cork where some 10,000 people are employed by internationally trading medicines innovators. If you count the health benefits medicines bring to patients, what happens in our laboratories, on production lines and in commercial operations really matters.

I grew up in Derinagree, near Millstreet. Through the decades, Cork has moved from making cars, ships, tyres and textiles to manufacturing innovative medicines for the world. The transition has coincided with social and economic development, with people living better for longer, and jobs and investments helping to create vibrant communities.

In our digital campaign, Innovate For Life, we tell that story. We should be proud of what we’ve achieved, together, locally and nationally.

This is an exciting time for the biopharmaceutical industry. The pandemic has demonstrated the dividend of science, with protection through vaccines helping social and economic life to resume. In areas like access, competitiveness and innovation, we have new opportunities for progress. Our industry, working with the Government and others, can maximise the return on these opportunities for our society and the economy.

In access, a better funding environment and a new Framework Agreement for the Supply and Pricing of Medicines are improving Ireland’s capacity to deliver the latest treatments to patients. Next year, our companies expect to launch 30 new medicines, potentially treating more than 7,000 patients. These medicines are for a range of serious medical conditions, including ulcerative colitis, heart disease, lung disease and many forms of cancer. We estimate that the cost of these medicines in 2023 will be €35 million. We hope that the Public Expenditure Minister, Cork’s Michael McGrath, and the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, will heed our call to invest in innovation in the Budget.

Despite recent progress by this Government on funding for new medicines, Ireland remains among the slowest countries in Europe to make the latest treatments available to patients.

Last year, the State spent €2.54 billion on medicines, pharmacy and wholesaling costs - 13.4% of the overall health budget of almost €19 billion.

Even when spending on medicines as a proportion of overall health expenditure is roughly in line with other western European countries, we are much slower to adopt innovation. We will shortly bring forward proposals for a fitter and faster reimbursement process which, alongside sustained funding, should narrow the gap between the completion of health technology assessments and the availability of new medicines.

Cork, and Ireland, have a strong biopharmaceutical footprint. We should not take it for granted. Our ability to keep the production, research and commercial investments we have, and to attract new ones in biologics and next-generation therapies, will depend on how well we can compete in a volatile global trading environment. We must maintain diverse global supply chains and avoid blunt-instrument policies like ‘near-shoring’ or ‘reshoring’ that would jeopardise supply chain resilience. We must ensure the entire medicines supply chain is insulated from energy rationing as a result of Russia’s appalling invasion of Ukraine.

We must keep working on the development of new training pathways for the skills needed in an ever-changing industry and take full advantage of developments like artificial intelligence, the internet of things, genomics and cell therapy.

In Europe, the European Commission is working on a legislative proposal that will shape the operating environment for medicines innovation for decades to come. It is expected that the proposal will be published early next year.

In the meantime, we have asked our Government, as well as our MEPs in Cork and nationally, to press for the protection of innovation. This is about maintaining our competitiveness, both in clinical care and in investments. It is not about the affordability of innovative medicines which is largely determined by national governments in dialogue with industry. That is why we must keep, and strengthen, the intellectual property rights that have catalysed the development of medicines and vaccines.

At the same time, we must ensure that all of Europe’s citizens have faster access to affordable medicines. Ireland has a key role in shaping what emerges from the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy. Our ask of policymakers, locally and nationally, is clear: stand up for the innovation that has served us so well, through new treatments and major investments, over the decades.

Thousands of medicines are in development. Often, efforts come to nothing. But, sometimes, a breakthrough, like in cell and gene therapy, changes lives. Cell and gene therapies are usually one-time treatments that can add months, sometimes years, to a patient’s life, replacing a lifetime of treatment. In cancer, haemophilia, SMA Type 1 and ocular diseases, cell and gene therapies offer significant clinical potential. mRNA, used in some Covid-19 vaccines, has potential clinical application in the treatment of cancer and other infectious diseases.

We can be a European leader for testing, manufacturing, supplying and adopting cell and gene therapies.

There is significant potential for investing in allogeneic manufacturing, as well as establishing indigenous companies in the area.

Through the global business service operations already located here, we can have a role in the digitisation of autologous cell and gene therapy supply chains. Ireland should build towards an infrastructure to support the location of cell and gene therapy investments across the lifecycle. We need to ensure that there is a national policy for adopting them in the health services.

The pandemic has shown the value of partnership. It should not take a crisis for us to work together. Closer collaboration between our industry and the State on the operating environment for medicines innovation and investments is the way forward. We should build a permanent bridge, through strategic dialogue, that cements the relationship between policymakers and one of the most consequential industrial sectors. Let’s take this project forward, together.