King Charles III - or Presidents Blair, Becks, or Katie? I know who I’d choose!

CONGRATULATIONS, King Charles III. Today, you racked up your first achievement as the British monarch.

Assuming you got out of bed and brushed your teeth (his butler puts the paste on the brush for him, allegedly), you’ll have surpassed the record of your nation’s shortest-reigning monarch.

Yes - fun fact (but not for her) - Lady Jane Grey was Queen for just nine days back in the troubled Tudor era, in 1553. Today, Charles matches her record.

Lady Jane was just 16, beautiful and intelligent. She studied Latin, Greek and Hebrew and was fluent in French and Italian. Sadly, none of this prevented her from being beheaded in the Tower of London, and replaced by Mary I. Long to reign over us, indeed.

At the other end of the scale, King Charles III will never come close to beating the longest-ever reign - he will need to be around in the spring of 2093 to achieve that... when he would be a presumably sprightly 144-year-old.

That record is, of course, held by the mother he is burying at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Apologies for the slightly frivolous start to this week’s column - I am English born and bred after all - but I do love the history that comes with the monarchy, even if much of it is gruesome and tragic.

The fascinating aspect, as we were reminded again in the past week or so, is that it is a living, breathing history. A history that is here and now, and the present and the future will become that history too.

Hence, King Charles is the great-great-great grandson of Queen Victoria - and, if ever he went on Who Do You Think You Are?, we would learn he is also a direct descendant of William the Conqueror and Alfred the Great.

But the Royal Family is much more than a living history.

Sure, on one level, it’s the world’s longest-running soap opera, the subject of much barstool, water-cooler, and living room gossip, not to mention the source of millions of inches of newspaper tittle-tattle and millions of hours of TV.

But it serves a higher purpose, one which requires, if not necessarily a blue bloodline, then at least a healthy dollop of gravitas.

For as long as democracy has existed, there has been an understanding that just electing a group of people and throwing them together in a parliament to form a cohesive government, is leaving a country exposed to pitfalls.

Having a monarch - or a President - with no political allegiance and no power to change laws - is a vital check and balance, and a way to prevent dictatorships from forming.

This Head of State can fulfil duties as the face of the nation, above and beyond the roles of politicians.

In Ireland, we have a President elected by the people; in the UK, they have a monarch who is an accident of birth.

Put like that, you might expect me to espouse a republican ideal and turn my nose up at the idea of a posh kind of Buggins’ turn dictating the fortunes of a nation.

Hmmm, I’m not so sure.

Sure, great thinkers of Irish society such as Jedward have a point when they call on the UK to abolish its monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

(I’m starting to think the pop twins will say anything to generate likes on Twitter: I expect them to call for the execution of all motorists and the elevation of all cyclists to sainthood any day now).

But hold your horses there, boys.

True, if I were starting a nation from scratch today - a kind of real-life SimCity, but for adults rather than spotty adolescents - I would hardly install a royal family as heads of state. For a start, how do you choose whose bloodline is royal - then there is the fact it is grossly unfair and undemocratic.

However, in the real world, what every prospective politician in the UK - and indeed in its 14 Commonwealth realms, including Australia and Canada - must ask themself is: Do I want to replace a system that is working pretty well? And if so, what will I replace it with?

This is where reality intrudes.

Because, although many in Ireland may mock the idea of monarchy, it is actually doing the job it has been intended for since the royals lost any vestige of actual power - a process which began 350 years ago.

Polls constantly show big support for the monarchy in Britain.

Presumably, republicans would replace the them with an elected President, but what would that mean in practice?

Local, national and European elections are serious beef: then, we elect people who have the power to change society, the economy, and every other aspect of our life.

A presidential election, when the stakes are lower, runs the risk of turning into an X Factor-style popularity contest.

Ask yourself, who would want to be President of the UK? And who would win such a contest?

A has-been but still ambitious politician tainted by the Iraq war, like Tony Blair? An attention-seeker with an eye on the business opportunity, like Richard Branson? Or maybe some god-awful celebrity who craves the spotlight, like Katie Price or David Beckham?

Compare that motley crew of undesirables with King Charles III, a man who has had a lifetime of training for this role from the best teacher he could possibly have.

Oh sure, President David Attenborough would be a shoe-in if he stood, and British national treasures such as Dawn French, Trevor MacDonald or Judi Dench would also be popular. But Prince Charles is a UK national treasure too, thanks to his lifetime of work for causes ahead of their time, such as sustainability.

Ireland has been lucky with its choice of Presidents - and nobody is advocating for a return to the British monarchy here.

Even so, we have recently seen the problems that arise when the current incumbent projects his own political beliefs - however palatable they may be - onto the nation.

Michael D. Higgins has been at the centre of more controversies in a few years than Queen Elizabeth II managed in 70. That is because our President will always be a politician at heart, and neutrality will always sit uneasily on such people. And remember, we weren’t far away from a President Peter Casey last time out, which would have made for an interesting seven years.

The Brits can go to bed tonight safe in the knowledge that, when King Charles III joins his beloved mama in Westminster Abbey, Prince William will take on the mantle, and, after him, his son Prince George. Given the Windsor genes, that’s probably the rest of the 21st century sorted.

We in Ireland, on the other hand, can go to bed tonight pondering the horror of Jedward one day being elected as our President.

Still feeling quite so republican?