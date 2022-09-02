Blackbird film review: Oh lord, Michael, this is flat-lining

Blackbird, in cinemas now, cert 15, * star out of *****

SINCE Daniel Craig announced he was hanging up his Walther PPK, bookies have been feverishly offering odds about who will replace 007.

There are many big names on the list, but I can tell you one person who won’t be getting the gig: Michael Flatley. He of the fast feet and shiny shirts may have done wonders for the Irish dancing industry, but Flatley’s film debut sent critics snickering into their notebooks.

Two years ago, when word came out that his film Blackbird was ready for release, there was a frenzied response. The man is an incredible entertainer, but the dance world is vastly different to that of film.

Here is a film directed, written, produced, funded, and starring Flatley. What newbie could do all of that and expect a good outcome?

By the time a trailer arrived, social media buzzed with jokes about it, and rightly so. James Bond meets Father Ted with a hefty dose of begorrah; the big question on our minds was, what if the film wasn’t as bad as it looked? After four years of wondering, were we to be disappointed by something tolerable?

There was no need to worry. This film is every bit as awful as anticipated.

After months of anticipation, I can finally say, here lies my review of Blackbird....

It opens on the grounds of Castlehyde, Flatley’s actual mansion outside Fermoy. With the house looming in the background, rain pelts down, and a funeral is taking place. Victor Blackley (Flatley) looks on mournfully as his fiancé is buried. His friends reckon that Victor will be OK because he has to be; they need him to be.

He and his buddies are members of a secret agency known as Chieftains, and Victor, code name Blackbird, is the best secret agent in the business. The team needs him to get a grip and get back to the fight, but Victor can’t. Baddies kidnapped his fiancé to lure him out, but he didn’t get there on time to save her from being burnt at the stake. Victor will never be the same.

Ten years later, three bad guys follow a man. The goons walk in sync, every step perfectly coordinated. I expect them to break out and Riverdance. Sadly, they don’t. They kill yer man and take something valuable from his body.

True to his word, Victor left the agency; he was just too sad to continue. He forges on with his new life, opening an exclusive hotel in Barbados where he dances with beautiful ladies, drinks the finest of whiskey, and lolls around in the sunshine. Oh yeah, he sure is cut up about his fiancé. Any self-respecting grieving man would head off to live in a beehive hut on Skellig Michael, not a five-star resort in the Caribbean.

Madeline (Mary-Kate Kelly) sings at the bar and is just one of the gorgeous women, more than half Victor’s age, who desperately wants to bed him, but Victor can’t go through with it. He remains loyal to the deceased love of his life.

For an unexplained reason, his team also quit the spy life and joined him in the hotel. Victor insists he doesn’t want to know anything about their old life, but the team, including Nick (Ian Beattie), keep tabs on the London office led by The Head (Patrick Bergin), who works out of a red phone box.

When an evil arms dealer, Blake Molyneaux (Eric Roberts), arrives at the hotel with Vivian (Nicole Evans), Victor’s old lover, he welcomes them in. When the team discovers that Blake’s goons murdered the guy in London to get possession of a formula for a drug that will wipe out half the world’s population, Victor refuses to do anything about it.

The Blackbird is dead; he doesn’t care if 3.5 billion get killed, but when Vivian’s life is in danger, the Blackbird must face his demons to rescue her and stop nasty Blake from poisoning everyone.

I’m not sure where to begin. The dialogue, heaven help me. The ham-fisted acting is about as subtle as hobnail boots in a ballet. The action is almost non-existent in an ‘action’ film. A big fight scene is carried out behind a wall; we don’t even see a punch thrown. Blood on a shirt looks like something from a tube purchased from a Euro Shop at Halloween. Anthony Chisholm, a Black actor, plays Maiti, a stereotypical manservant, a throwback to old films, and not in a good way.

It is as if a teenage Michael Flatley wrote the script, hoping Hollywood would discover him one day. Hollywood didn’t knock, so Flatley made his dream a reality.

I don’t know whether to respect him for his self-belief or condemn him for inflicting such tripe on the world.