Cost of rent in Cork is a barrier to third level

BORN and raised in Mahon, I was lucky enough to live at home when I attended UCC for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

I never had to deal with the stress of the late summer scramble of finding accommodation for the college year, or indeed the massive expense of paying rent

I do, however, remember many of my classmates from further afield talking about the enormous pressure they and their parents came under just to put a roof over their heads.

I started college in the wake of an economic collapse and at the height of the austerity era. Things were really tough for everyone, families struggled to afford to send their kids to third level. It is true to say that for many it was a step too far. It is frustrating that over the last decade the student accommodation crisis in Cork and throughout Ireland has escalated.

Every year, we hear stories of students not taking up a college place they earned through hard work or having to commute crazy distances from their homes in other counties to get to lectures in UCC or MTU.

The student accommodation crisis is another layer of what President Michael D Higgins correctly described as a housing disaster.

The numbers for Cork are alarming. We have approximately 25,000 students between UCC and MTU alone. We also have to consider the student populations of our colleges of further education.

Yet, according to figures from the Department of Further and Higher Education, there are only around 5,000 student accommodation beds in Cork city. The reality is that in Cork city families, young professionals and students are all competing for the same accommodation stock. The serious consequences of this shortfall are unfolding before our eyes.

Recently, UCC Students Union reported that they are being contacted by 60 students a day who are having difficulties finding housing for the coming academic year. The situation will be particularly difficult for more than 6,000 first year students attending Cork universities this autumn as the delay in issuing Leaving Cert results leaves them in limbo and puts them on the back foot in this mad scramble.

The accommodation shortfall is driving the rip-off rents that students and their parents are now forced to pay. It is utterly farcical that many students attending college in Cork must fork-out upwards of €1,000 for a one bed ensuite.

The cost of attending third level education is already considerable, but these extortionate rents push the cost of college way beyond the reach of students and parents on modest incomes. We have also seen the food banks reopening on college campuses as students and their families struggle to cope with the soaring cost of living. It is a stark example of the hardship many students endure trying to get a third-level education.

Access to education is the great equaliser. It is often referred to as the silver bullet for advancing equality in society. Yet, the hard reality is that the student accommodation crisis is increasing the barriers to higher education for students from working class families and students from rural communities, and if left to escalate even further it will fuel a situation where increasingly only the very well-off and privileged get to attend college or university.

As a society, we must face up to the fact that this crisis risks setting us back generations in the fight to improve access to education for everyone. The existing barriers are already significant. Students here pay what are amongst the highest fees in the EU and this needs to end. We need to see the implementation of option three of the Cassells Report which proposes the removal of fees and the reversal of the commercialisation of third-level education.

The abolishment of apprenticeship fees is also crucial if we are to make apprenticeships an affordable option for those seeking a trade qualification when they leave school.

Apprentices are paid less than the minimum wage and work full-time. Asking them to cough-up for fees is very unfair.

We have witnessed a decade of under-funding of third-level education. The commercialisation of aspects of higher education has pushed more and more costs onto the backs of students and their families. This race-to-bottom is the root cause of Cork’s student accommodation crisis.

The truth is that the costs across the board of going to college has spiralled in recent years and it is only getting worse. This is having a huge impact on equality of access to third-level education.

It is clear that Budget 2023 must include progressive measures to reduce the economic barriers to equality of access to third level education in Ireland.

Of course, the clear and immediate issue is to put affordable roofs over the heads of students. A new student accommodation strategy, in partnership with colleges and students’ unions, delivering genuinely affordable accommodation for students on or near campus and greater protections for those students in digs-style accommodation.

The student accommodation crisis must be tackled with vision and a determination underpinned by a commitment to equality in education.

We cannot allow higher-education to become a luxury which is only accessible to students from wealthy families. Our society has far too much to lose. Everyone should have a right to continue their education if they wish, regardless of their family’s bank balance.

Orla O’Leary is a former student of University College where she graduated with a BSc in Government and MSc in International Public Policy. She is a member of Sinn Féin.