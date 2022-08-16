Lord Mayor: New food festival will further establish Cork city as vibrant food destination

CORK City’s new food festival, Cork on a Fork Fest, kicks off on Wednesday August 17 and there is so much excitement around it, which is fantastic.

Cork City Council is very proud to support this five-day event from August 17-21st, in partnership with the Department of Tourism Culture Arts Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and local hospitality businesses.

We hope to further establish Cork city as a vibrant food destination and help create a more diverse and sustainable night-time economy, in support of the Report of the National Night-Time Economy Taskforce.

Over the coming week, there are so many events to enjoy and choose from - food trails to tasting masterclasses, street events, bite-size food talks, cooking demos, free events, Cork on a Fork specials, family fun and play streets, night-time food experiences and more!

I’m personally really looking forward to attending the Taste of Princes Street on Wednesday as a guest of the street. This long-table style tasting dinner will see 200 people seated along the pedestrianised street and will showcase the range of quality produce in the region and the culinary offering on the street. However, after seeing the full programme, I’ll definitely have to free up my diary to attend more!

It’s really encouraging to see so many businesses in our city engage with the festival – more than 50 restaurants, cafes, bars and streets are hosting events, or Cork on a Fork dinners and tasting plates.

It shows what we can achieve when we come together as a city. And this year is just a pilot!

Businesses have certainly pulled out all the stops as there are some gorgeous events scheduled from Whiskey and Cheese Tasting Masterclasses to Beer Tasting, Oysters 3 Ways, Fish ‘n’ Wine Guerrilla Tasting, yoga brunches, gin afternoon tea, opera singing and jazz on the streets!

There are also live demonstrations such as a Grain to Bread Demo, a Bread and Butter Making Family Workshop, an English Market cooking demo with renowned Cork Chef Orla McAndrew, a workshop on Spicing Up Vegetarian Meals, and Pizza Making & Tasting Masterclasses! And there will be daily food trails including a Cork Food History Tour and a Taste of Cork Tapas experience. There’s just so much to choose from.

I also love the idea before the ‘dis’loyalty card, which encourages people to try out different independent coffee shops during the festival.

And because play is so important for the city’s future strategy, the whole family can join in the fun with play street activities on Beasley Street and Caroline Street, a Family BBQ on Beasley Street, workshops for kids, and more.

Another aim of the festival is to highlight the incredible range of produce available on our doorstep that is used daily in restaurants cafes and bars across the city, from artisan cheese to smoked fish, craft beer and distilled drinks. Add to that that Cork city is also packed with talented chefs, great places to eat, fun pubs, and the famous English Market, and it’s not surprising that we are often to referred to as the food capital of Ireland.

The Festival is a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors alike to experience the buzz of the city’s vibrant new outdoor dining scene which has recently seen investment to the tune of €1.3 million worth of new bespoke weatherproofing infrastructure here on Princes Street, and on Caroline Street, Pembroke Street, Beasley Street and Union Quay along with a further €600,000 in outdoor dining grants and the granting of 146 street furniture licences.

It’s best to refer to corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest for the full programme and updates as many events are already sold out. See you there for a feast of fun!

Cork on a Fork Fest is brought to you by Cork City Council, in partnership with the local hospitality sector and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. It is also supported by Pure Cork, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Cork Business Association and Cork’s RedFM.

For events, experiences, participating venues and bookings, see corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest or @corkonaforkfest on social media. #CorkonaForkFest.

