Did someone possibly buy their rich-kid a dinosaur skeleton?

MY immediate thought was: now there’s the birthday present of birthday presents for the serious child who loves dinosaurs and has everything (including stonkingly super-rich parents).

The skeleton of the Gorgosaurus dinosaur – the first ever of its kind to go under the hammer – was sold in New York the other day.

The Americans are a bit too easy-going about that sort of thing – unlike other countries the U.S doesn’t restrict the sale or export of fossils, meaning this incredible, amazing, utterly fantastic skeleton went under the hammer instead of being put on display in a big public museum and was sold for €6 million or so... and could end up in the uber-secret underground steel-clad basement of some private mansion overseas to never again see the light of day; all as a result of this crazy lack of cop-on on behalf of the White House.

I’d love to know who discovered it in the Judith River Formation in Montanain 2018 - you can’t blame them for selling it, but it has to be said that it’s beyond idiotic for a government to allow such a priceless national artefact like this to be just sold to anyone with the money.

Are they all mad?

Here’s the science: Gorgosaurus roamed the earth nearly 80 million years ago. It was a bit smaller than the T-Rex, but it a was fiercer and faster and even nastier customer and had a much worse bite.

The skeleton, which is three metres tall and nearly seven metres long, was indeed sold - the first time Sothebys has auctioned a full dinosaur skeleton since it sold Sue the T-Rex for around €8 million, give or take a few bob, back in 1997.

The great thing for the buyer of the Gorgosaurus skeleton, according to Sothebys (which sadly has not revealed the buyer, which more than likely means that none of us trudging away down on the coalface will probably ever get to go to a museum and see it), is that the dinosaur came to auction without a name. Thus, the auction house proclaimed, providing the buyer “the exclusive opportunity to name the dinosaur”. Well, isn’t that a great reason to spend €6 million and presumably make it impossible for the general public ever to see such an amazing artefact.

Who bought it? Who are they? What sort of a house do they have? Are they the kind of stupid who will demean Gorgosaurus by displaying it in their front hall as an ornament, the way people used to do with stuffed grizzly bears? Or will they lock it away from the world in a steel-clad underground vault and visit it in secret once a year? Will they ever donate it? Will anybody ever get to see it again?

What a loss to the world! And yes, I know the world has more to be worrying about at the moment; Vladimir Putin, the destruction of Ukraine, the Chinese kicking up trouble, trouble all over the planet anway, food shortages, fuel shortages, recession, climate change, cost of living hikes... but God almighty, even though I only heard about the Gorgosaurus this week and will never get to see it face to face or skull to skull, I feel bereaved.

I got the idea that it might be a birthday present for the dinosaur-mad child of a super-rich couple, and once I thought about it, and did a bit of research, I have to say Goregosaurus is actually a lot better value than some of the rich-kid toys I found when I googled.

First was a bespoke Witches’ Hut playhouse complete with stained glass windows depicting scenes from various fairy tales for a family garden for the children of presumably stonking rich parents. No idea how much that cost and I only ever saw a photograph, but my God. Enough said there.

Other things you can spend a few bob on; a ride-on Ferrari for €520, a ride-on BMW for just under €400 or a sustainable train set for €300 and the Barbie Dreamhouse for around €360.

OK, so far so expensive, but not insane, so let’s go to the next level and let’s wonder what you might buy for the child of really rich parents, who really does has everything? There’s, yes, Diamond Barbie for around €300,000. Diamond Barbie wears a black strapless evening dress and a necklace with a real diamond.

On the subject of dolls, there’s another doll on the market for the super-wealthy, though you’d need to dig a bit deeper for this.

What would YOU do with €5 million? You probably wouldn’t spend it on a doll called Madame Alexander Eloise, who wears Swarovski crystals , Oscar de la Renta fur, and Christian Dior clothes as well as accessories by someone called Katherine Baumann, who I never heard of, which tells you a bit about my wealth.

Onwards and upwards in terms of the bling and there’s a gold rocking horse, which was apparently created to celebrate the birth of Japan’s Prince Hisahito in 2016 – it was bought by Jay-Z and Beyonce for their daughter for €600,000. Anyway, then if you get so rich or so mad that you rise above even that level, there’s The Astolat Dollhouse Castle which costs €8.5 million and is exquisitely designed, minutely engineered, detailed with the finest of architecture; 29 rooms, a pool, a gym and a real bar with tiny real liquor bottles. It even has its own Wizard’s Tower. The Astolat works out at a cool €24,500 a square foot or so.

Then there’s a Louis Vuitton Teddy Bear which comes in at just over €2 million. It’s made of real fur and gold and its eyes are diamond and sapphire and it comes with its own Louis Vuitton luggage.

Still with the gems, there’s a Shimansky Soccer ball for €2.6 million or so. This weighs nearly five pounds and is encrusted with 3,500 carats of diamonds.

Going up the scale again a bit, you can get your offspring a Lamborghini Aventador Model Car for about €4.5 million dollars.

Anyway, point being, personally, I’d prefer Gorgosaurus. A thousand times over. I think the American government was absolutely nuts to let it go…