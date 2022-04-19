Sign up for free mental health support

THE demand for mental health supports remains extremely high in Ireland.

We also continue to live in a time of great uncertainty, which has exacerbated the need to protect mental health and to build resilience. People are navigating a new post-pandemic landscape, transitioning back to the office and re-emerging back into society.

There is also a relatively low understanding of conditions like bipolar disorder, and few supports for people supporting a loved one experiencing depression or bipolar disorder.

With this in mind, Aware has launched three new Adult Education Programmes, which are available to people in Cork in person and online.

The first course, the ‘Life Skills Programmes’ was developed to support anyone who wants to improve their mental health and build resilience, or for people living with depression and anxiety. Based on the principles of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), it offers new ways of thinking to deal with life’s challenges.

The course also looks at building blocks for positive mental health such as sleep, nutrition, routine and avoiding vicious cycles of negative thinking and anxiety. Attendees will begin the journey to a healthier and more confident life.

The Living Well with Bipolar Disorder Programme is designed specifically for people with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. It is the only course of its kind in Ireland and is a great step for increasing the supports available for people living with this very challenging condition.

At a societal level, the understanding of bipolar disorder remains very limited in Ireland, and Aware is committed to helping people living with a diagnosis to learn methods that will help them to live well. This programme is available online and also at Bru Columbanus in Wilton every Wednesday from 1.00pm to 2.30pm from April 27 for eight weeks.

Stephen McBride

And finally, our Relatives and Friends Programme represents a very positive intervention in the under-resourced area of ‘supporting the supporter’ for people supporting a loved one experiencing depression or bipolar disorder.

Aware wants to encourage as many as possible to take up the opportunity to learn ways to protect their own well-being as they undertake the challenging role of assisting others. It also equips attendees with the tools they need to understand and support a loved one. This Programme is available online and also at Bru Columbanus in Wilton every Tuesday from 1.30pm to 3.00pm from April 26 for four weeks.

At Aware, our aim is to ensure that individuals across Ireland impacted by depression, bipolar disorder and other mood related conditions know they are not alone and are provided with the knowledge, advice and tools they need to improve their wellbeing.

The in-person and virtual sessions are free of charge but places are limited. Approximately 6000 adults took part in Aware’s Adult Education Programmes last year, and we expect these courses to fill up quickly, so I encourage you to register on aware.ie.

If you are impacted by depression, bipolar disorder, or other mood related conditions, contact Aware’s free support line 7 days a week from 10am to 10pm on 1800 80 48 48.

See Aware.ie for more.