Calls to change work visas to support hospitality sector

IRELAND’S hospitality sector is yet again facing almost insurmountable challenges as pubs, restaurants, hotels and other outlets throughout the country emerge shaken but standing from the most tumultuous period for Ireland’s hospitality in living memory. The businesses that have managed to stay afloat are now experiencing serious staffing shortages – particularly in the positions of chefs, kitchen porters, and front of house staff. The list is endless really.

The numbers required in terms of the workforce are simply not here at the moment, so like many growing and successful economies, we must look overseas to fill the gap. But this is an immediate problem and as it stands the solution i.e., the work visa process, is cumbersome and slow. It needs to change – and thankfully it’s not a difficult fix.

In short, Ireland is going to need 10,000 visas processed in the next 9 months to deal with the crisis.

Arduous and Lengthy Visa Process

If a person who is qualified as a chef wants to come from abroad to work, they are required to have a job offer before they arrive, and if they are granted a visa, it will only allow them to work for one employer. The recruitment specialists are calling on the Government to adopt the Australian visa model, which allows people to work for multiple employers.

We recently secured visas from Korean workers to come and work in the Irish hospitality sector, but it took almost six months and came at major cost to the employer. This system is not going to cut the mustard in the current climate.

The Government needs to fast track the process and reducing the cost of permits, or at making permits transferable. Something akin to a 1- or 2-year visa is what we need which allows skilled workers to work for more than just one employer. If we don’t do something, restaurants will close, standards will drop, which will have a knock-on impact our international reputation as a high-quality tourist destination. There is also the very imminent threat of higher levels of burn out in an already demanding work environment.

Excel Recruitment contend that the visa process needs immediate attention, followed swiftly by changes to the work eligibly for overseas students currently studying in Ireland.

Ireland is currently home to thousands of students from abroad, many of whom are eager to work. However, their Stamp 2 visa model only allows them to work for 20 hours for 7 months of the year and for 40 hrs for just 5 months. These students could also contribute in a big way to solving our staff shortages – if only our visa system facilitated this.

The Kitchen Porter Crisis

The “Kitchen Porter crisis” is mirroring the existing “Chef crisis” as Brexit, the pandemic, and an image problem, specific to the role itself, have all led to restaurants struggling to fill these jobs.

The Chef crisis continues unabated, but the big question of the moment is ‘where are all the kitchen porters?’ – the reply is simple – they’ve understandably moved sector during the pandemic and are not coming back!

As with front of house, we simply do not have the people coming into the country that we used to.

In addition to this, those finishing school or in college are no longer attracted to roles in the hospitality sector, many of whom had been receiving the PUP payment over the last 2 years and have no desire to go back into an industry that has had such a stop-start existence over the same period.

The imperative at the moment, however, is to get candidates through to fill the vacancies so that, on the one hand, workers can secure fulfilling, well-paid employment in Ireland and, on the other, so that the industry can begin to recover and regain some of the momentum lost over the worst of the restrictions. Changes to the visa process in the short-term will certainly go some of the way to alleviating the crisis.

