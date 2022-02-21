We need a solution to the cost of living crisis

FOR months, Sinn Féin have been warning the Government about the increasing cost of living.

Across Cork, workers and families are doing all they can to keep up with sky-high bills and runaway price increases, but people still can’t catch a break or catch a breath. They are crucified by the extortionate costs of housing, childcare, energy, fuel, groceries and insurance.

They are being hammered by a cost of living crisis, where every cost is going up and nothing is coming down.

Earlier this month, Minister of State Sean Fleming’s advice for families struggling was to ‘shop around’ and stop ‘complaining’. These callous remarks from a Minister, who is on a salary of €140,000 per year, reflect the attitude of a government that are completely out of touch with the struggles of ordinary people.

Shopping around is no answer when there aren’t enough houses; it is no answer where childcare costs are akin to a second mortgage for most families.

Shopping around will do nothing for GP fees, in-patient fees, for voluntary contributions and other school costs, for crazy rents of €1,500-plus in Cork.

Before Christmas, more than 14,000 people took part in a Sinn Féin survey on the cost of living crisis. The results exposed the stark reality of the pressure that workers and families are under.

Some 77% said that the cost of living crisis has had a negative impact on their mental health, and 98.5% said that they believe the government isn’t doing enough to tackle this crisis.

Pensioners spoke of being afraid to open their energy bills, as they knew that they wouldn’t be able to pay them. Workers spoke of being forced to choose between buying food or filling up a tank of petrol.

Instead of taking decisive action to help workers and families, the government have put their heads in the sand and allowed rents, childcare costs, and energy costs, to spiral out of control.

It took the Taoiseach’s government a year to wake up to this crisis. The government then spent another four months talking about possible actions.

In the time it has taken for them to act, the government have managed to give one top civil servant two pay hikes worth €6,000. There was no dithering or delay there; it was done with a snap of the fingers. When it comes to workers and families, however, the government response is slack. There is no urgency and no determination to get the job done.

The €200 electricity credit announced recently is better than nothing, but is nowhere near enough to meet the challenge that households are facing.

We are seeing working households and families that are struggling. In our survey, 55% of those who were concerned about the rising cost of living were working full-time.

An extension of the Fuel Allowance will not help many of these families as, due to the strict eligibility criteria, most were already locked out of this scheme.

Measures need to be accessible to households at a time when they need it.

For the vast majority of families, aside from the €200 credit, they will see no additional help whatsoever with heating, when costs have gone up by an average of €700 per household.

Since February last year, we have been calling for the establishment of a discretionary fund to support those who are facing financial difficulty in paying their energy bills.

It is incredibly disappointing that this has not been introduced, despite the Tánaiste indicating to Sinn Féin in January that this was on the table.

Sinn Féin know what is needed to support ordinary people. We have proposed a package of measures to get money back into people’s pockets now when they need it.

A Sinn Féin government would make direct Cost of Living Cash Payments to support workers and families, in addition to the electricity credit.

An individual on an income of up to €30,000 would receive a Cost of Living Cash Payment of €200, and an individual on an income of between €30,000 to €60,000 would receive a Cost of Living Cash Payment of €100.

This payment - along with our proposal to put a month’s rent back in people’s pockets and axe the Carbon Tax hike due in May - would give hard-pressed workers and families the break they so badly need.

Even now, when the government have finally taken some action on the spiralling cost of living, the measures won’t reach many of those who are struggling to make ends meet.

The government need to wake up to reality, and implement responsive and targeted measures to support households with the cost of living crisis.