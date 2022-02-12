Home alone, watching horror on Netflix, then a noise downstairs..

THIS was going to be good. I had the house to myself for a few hours (always excellent). Flames were leaping in the fireplace. There was something decent to watch on Netflix. Described by Rotten Tomatoes as an “intriguing blend of horror and noir,” Archive81 reportedly offered “addictive supernatural thrills that are haunting in the best way.” It scored 84% on the Tomatometer.

So I was happy and all set to start cycling through the usual emotions I experience during any horror film I watch alone; fascination, shuddersome excitement, delightful creepiness, tingling nervousness and finally total freak-out, ending with me switching off the telly, turning on all the lights and running up to bed as fast as possible.

The electric blanket was already warming up in readiness.

The premise of the film was intriguing. A mellow young archivist is tasked with repairing some old videotapes for which he is being offered a bundle by a mysterious, be-suited corporate executive type. But of course, there would be far more to the story than that. And there was.

It was a great, slow, solid build; a bit creepy without being over the top, and I hadn’t even got as far as the delightedly creepy stage when the dog reared up and started snarling in the direction of the back door.

“Stop it, Molly,” I protested. The growl grew louder in her throat, increasingly hoarse and fearsome as the hackles rose on her neck.

“Stop it, Molly, it’s only the fox,” I protested.

Ignoring me, she marched growling out of the sitting-room, across the kitchen and stood barking, her snout pressed to the back door.

I hurried after her. I switched on all the outside lights.

“There’s nothing there, Molly,” I said nervously, “would you ever stop?” She ignored me.

Dear God.

I stood there for a bit. Then I unlocked and opened the back door.

“Now look at what you’ve made me do; he’s probably going to get me,” I shrieked, only half joking.

“Get out there and find out what it is. Attack, Molly! Attack!”

But Molly is neither a Doberman Pinscher nor a German Shepherd. Molly is not a Tibetan Mastiff. Molly is an elderly Springer Spaniel and the minute the door opened her bluff was called.

She wasn’t going out there, not in a month of Sundays.

She scurried under the kitchen table, continuing with the blood-curdling snarls from her place of safety.

I peered out through the tiny crack in the door. Right. Left. Nothing. Slammed the door shut again, locked it, scurried into the sitting-room, turned off the telly. Ran up the stairs turning on all the lights. All went quiet.

I was getting ready for bed and nervously brushing my teeth when Molly started growling loudly again.

“Stop it,” I shouted. She abruptly went silent and then I heard furtive movements downstairs. I could definitely hear somebody creeping into the kitchen. Oh my God.

Noiselessly, I tip-toed across the hall into my son’s room. I reached into the corner by his bed and pulled out one of his hurleys.

My son is grown up and away working now, but his best hurleys remain. I slid on my socks, back across the wooden floor of the hall, and waited around the corner from the stairs.

The kitchen door creaked open. Someone started creeping up the stairs. I leaped out at the top of the landing, shouting and waving the hurley.

My husband stopped dead mid-way up, his mouth open.

“Were you actually going to hit me with that thing?” he asked, a bit stunned.

“I told you to always call out to me when you come into the house late at night when I’m on my own,” I screamed.

“I thought you were asleep,” he said, in reasonable tones.

“Even if I’m asleep,” I screamed.

“I was looking at my phone,” he said sheepishly.

“Were you looking at it with your mouth?” I shrieked.

”Could you not have just called out that it was you?”

“Ah, look here, now,” he said.

“Not on,” I yelled.

“Definitely not on, sneaking into the house like that and creeping up the stairs like a serial killer. The deal is that if you come in this late at night when I’m on my own in the house, you immediately call out. You ANNOUNCE YOUR PRESENCE!”

“It’s only 9.30pm,” he said sulkily.

He inquired whether I’d perhaps been a bit dramatic, gone a bit over the top, like.

“Oh,” I said, coldly, “really?”

“You know”, he said, sniggering, “like the time in Galvin’s.”

“I don’t believe there is any similarity whatsoever between tonight and that incident,” I said icily.

We were coming back from somewhere late one Sunday afternoon just as it was getting dark. He pulled into Galvin’s big busy petrol station just outside Dunmanway, to fill up the car, and I got out to get some bread and milk in the station shop.

When I came back out, having paid for the petrol and with my arms full of bread and milk, our car was nowhere to be seen. I walked around the forecourt looking for it. I looked left and right and up and down. I waited a bit. I walked around a bit more. I waited some more.

Eventually, feeling a bit anxious, I took out my phone and rang him. The call wasn’t answered. I paced up and down. Two men chatting nearby looked at me, nodded amiably, and went on chatting. I paced up and down again. I tried his phone again. I walked around the petrol pumps. No sign of him or the car. I rang him again. I was starting to get really terrified now.

Eventually, he answered his phone.

“I’m only over here,” he said cheerfully. “Can’t you see me?”

I looked all around the station forecourt. I looked up and down, left and right. I walked a bit closer to the entrance and stared up and down the road outside.

Eventually, in the dim and gathering twilight I made out a tall figure in a dark fleece standing by a silver car several hundred yards away waving his arms. Eventually, I joined the dots.

“What the hell do you think you’re doing,” I yelled into the phone.

There was nowhere to park in the forecourt, he said. Lots of cars were coming in to fill up on a Sunday evening.

So what he did was, he left the petrol station and drove up the road a bit and parked.

“I was terrified,” I shouted. “I thought someone had abducted you.”

The two men looked up, glanced at me, and then looked over at the distant figure waving its arms. They looked at each other and started laughing.

I stamped off, murderous.

This is my life.