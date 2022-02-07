Dog wardens must focus their patrols on morning and sunset

I READ recently that an 11-year-old wheelchair user had made an appeal to dog owners to clean up after their pets.

He said no matter how careful he is, he often ends up with dog poo on his wheels on the way to school. Then he has to get his mother to push him the rest of the way and that upsets him.

Closer to home, my wife took our grandchild out for a walk last week. It was her maiden voyage with the pram, and she wasn’t gone long, but by the time she arrived back, one of the wheels was covered in dog muck.

The following day, I collected two of my grandsons for school. I drove into their estate and pulled up outside the house at 8.30am. As the two lads ran out the front door, I grabbed the smaller guy just before he stepped into a pile of dog poo that had been deposited at their entrance. They don’t own a dog.

The fact it hadn’t been washed away by the rain during the night meant it had arrived there some time earlier that morning, so there are two possible explanations.

The first explanation is that someone had walked a dog there and allowed it to defecate outside someone else’s door and didn’t bother cleaning it up. And the second one is that someone had left the dog out first thing in the morning with the intention of allowing it to wander the estate until it found a suitable location to empty its bowels.

That person obviously didn’t care where it happened, as long as it wasn’t outside their own front door.

Both scenarios are unacceptable, but far from unusual.

Unfortunately, too many dog owners have little or no respect for their neighbours or the environment. That ‘couldn’t care less’ attitude is very prevalent and I don’t know how we can fix it.

There are regulations and laws relating to the control of dogs, and there are punishments for owners who refuse to abide by them, but they’re not enforced.

Appealing to their better nature doesn’t work either. Last year, Cork City Council launched a campaign to win over the hearts and minds of dog owners and sought to identify ‘habitual abusers’ to encourage them to take responsibility for cleaning up after their dog.

It was a carrot and stick approach focused on encouragement and education and maybe it was worth a shot, but it was a wasted effort.

Enforcement isn’t working either. Fines haven’t been issued in years because, we’re told, it’s too complicated.

That’s evidenced by the fact that not a single dog fouling fine was issued in Cork city between 2017 and 2020 and just two were issued in 2021. A pretty dismal record.

Dog fouling is not a new problem. Politicians will tell you they constantly hear complaints from their constituents about it. Claire Byrne, of the Green Party said: “It’s coming up on the doors, we see it ourselves all the time, and I think it’s getting worse rather than better.”

Cork’s Labour local area representative, Peter Horgan, has called for new legislation to tackle it. Given the poor record of the local authority to get results, you’d have to wonder if there is a genuine will on behalf of any of them to really get to grips with it.

They’ve been hearing about it for a while. In January, 1967, 55 years ago, a letter writer to the Evening Echo questioned why Fitzgerald Park, a small, beautiful park, allowed dogs to foul up all the pathways.

In 1968, the following year, the Evening Echo published a letter of complaint written by a disappointed visitor to Cork.

It was the third visit of the writer and his wife to Cork, and they usually stayed in Well Road, which they described as one of the most picturesque parts of the county. He said while the residents were improving their property, the council seemed to have forgotten about the area.

The roads were filthy, having been fouled by cattle and uncontrolled dogs, and it was almost impossible to walk from the Cross to the Well Road after dark for fear of walking through the mess.

“Recently, wearing sandals, my feet were in a disgusting state by the time I reached home. I will again be over here for a few weeks next year, as I love the quiet and solitude of the countryside, and would like to retire here in a few years’ time, but if the city is not looked after by the council, in five years’ time, when I hope to settle here, one will not have a road or pavement to walk on.”

That was very prophetic of the writer. I don’t know if he did manage to retire here, but if he did, he was probably disappointed to see that as far as dog fouling is concerned, he was spot on.

But it’s not only a problem in this jurisdiction. In 1975, the Evening Echo reported that London was working on the problem of what to do about dogs that ‘do things’ on the sidewalk. They had a novel idea and introduced street inspectors who walked around their respective areas, citing people whose dogs had fouled the footpaths.

These inspectors identified, with less technology than is available today, that most of the offences occurred between 7.30 and 8.30 in the morning and at sunset in the evening. That was 47 years ago yet, we still employ dog wardens to work from 9am to 5pm and then wonder why there are so few prosecutions.

Peter Horgan wants high-visibility enforcement, which is very laudable, but it won’t make a blind bit of difference unless the enforcers follow the same roster as the dogs.