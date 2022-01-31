Will you be taking the fish free pledge?

“I HAVE argued that there is as much evidence that fish feel pain and suffer, as there is for birds and mammals —and more than there is for human neonates and pre-term babies, writes Dr Victoria Braithwaite in her ground-breaking 2010 book Do Fish Feel Pain?

Does knowing this change how you view your tuna roll? Would it make you reconsider your next fish n chips takeaway?

Commercial fishing is brutal to sea-life. Each year, trillions of fish are caught for human consumption alone, after being trapped, hooked or harpooned, dragged from the water and left to die, slowly suffocating on the decks of fishing trawlers.

Speciesism is the philosophy that members of one species are more important than members of another. It’s the reason some people are happy to eat chickens, but not their cats.

Fish are hugely overlooked when it comes to discussions about cruelty to animals. This may be due to the misconception that they don’t feel pain. However, Professor Donald Broom, emeritus professor of animal welfare at Cambridge University, says: “The scientific literature is quite clear. Anatomically, physiologically and biologically, the pain system in fish is virtually the same as in birds and mammals.”

Evidence from a European Union scientific panel suggests fish are self-aware enough to feel fear and distress. Yet because they don’t have the same facial or vocal expressions as us, their suffering is largely ignored.

Knowing that fish, like all sentient beings, feel pain, is one of the reasons I stopped eating it, as well as meat, a long time ago.

In a society inundated with various healthy food sources, I never thought it was reasonable to cause another living being’s death in order to satisfy my appetite.

And fish are dying out. Commercial fishing is causing huge problems when it comes to fish numbers. The old saying ‘there’s plenty more fish in the sea’ is no longer true. Today, nearly 90% of the world’s marine stocks are depleted and over-exploited. Compare this figure to the three billion mammals, and fifty-seven billion birds, killed annually for the human appetite, and you’ll get an idea of how much trouble fish are in.

Add to this the huge amount of fish killed by illegal fisheries, fish used as bait, fish killed but not caught, and fish used to create feed for livestock, and it’s clear that the ocean’s supply of fish is in perilous risk of running out. In fact, experts have predicted fishless oceans by the year 2048.

Here in Ireland, the government is continuously running afoul of scientific advice for TACs (total allowable catches). The New Economics Foundation analysis of all TACs adopted at the EU Agrifish Council between 2001-2020 ranked Ireland second worst, after Spain, when it comes to the average percentage by which TACs were set above scientific advice.

And it’s not just sea-life that is being damaged by industrial fishing.

An estimated 320,000 seabirds die annually world-wide from being caught on the hooks of longline fishing; 56,000 of these deaths occur at the Gran Sol hake fishery off the southwest of Ireland.

In the North Atlantic, the collapse of breeding colonies of seabirds is becoming increasingly common, due to their inability to find enough fish to feed their young.

Then there’s the environmental impact of abandoned fishing gear at sea. In 2021, a study found that industrial fisheries are responsible for around 48,000 tonnes per year of derelict fishing gear released into the ocean. Discarded fishing nets make up 46% of the plastic in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, far more than plastic bags or straws.

These ghost-nets, hooks and lines end up entangling, wounding and suffocating birds, turtles, whales, seals and many other species. The WWF estimates 97 million sharks are now accidentally caught annually due to non-selective fishing techniques.

So, what can you do? It’s simple, says Simon Hilbourne, founder of the Fish Free February movement.

“There are just too many people eating too much seafood.”

In 2020, Simon and a team of marine conservationists launched Fish Free February in a bid to encourage people to cut down on seafood eating. Last year, 504 people from 45 countries took the pledge to remove seafood from their diets for at least 28 days, while helping to raise awareness of the issues caused by intensive fishing practices. This year, they’re hoping for even more people to take part.

Many people have already given up eating fish after watching the acclaimed documentary Seaspiracy, while others cite the alleged health benefits of fish as being their reason for still eating it. Simon adds this campaign is ‘focused on people who are in the privileged position to make consumer choices, asking them to think about where their fish comes from’.

To take the Fish Free February pledge, go to: fishfreefebruary.com