How we can solve Ireland's housing crisis by end of 2022

IN, 1962, an Irish-American superhero, John F. Kennedy challenged the U.S to safely land a man on the moon and return to earth before the end of the 1960s.

On July 20, 1969, as Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon, he uttered the famous words heard round the globe, “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”. Under the leadership of an Irish-American president, the U.S had achieved a seemingly impossible goal.

Today, I come before you as both an Irish and American citizen, to challenge Ireland to solve its housing crisis by year’s end. Like JFK articulated, this is not a time for incremental solutions. It’s time to be both big - and bold.

As somebody that watched the moon landing on a black and white TV, it’s hard to swallow how Ireland could be struggling building housing in a country that has plenty of open land.

If another western society could achieve a goal like that 63 years ago with primitive technology, how can we accept our situation?

Before I present my solution, let me provide some background.

I’m a chemical engineer who has spent 35-plus years in the worldwide oil refining and petrochemical industries. Before retiring here in Ireland, my last assignment was part of a team that helped build the largest petrochemical plant in one phase in world history. The Dow/Saudi Aramco JV in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, was initially a $20 billion investment (increased later) that literally turned desert, as far as the eye could see, into a massive functional petrochemical plant.

The resources required for the project were mind-boggling. In fact, it’s interesting to read some of those stories on the company’s website. For example, at the height of the project, 60,000 people were working on site, recruited from all corners of the globe. Imagine the resources required to support that workforce!

Needless to say, we didn’t have any facilities whatsoever when the project began - no housing, no work offices, no canteen, no supply depots, no creature comforts of any kind, nothing - just sand in the desert.

Not a great starting point to build the largest petrochemical plant in world history.

So, a ‘temporary city’ had to be created. When I started in April, 2016, I worked in a huge temporary building that had already been operational for years - as did everybody else.

What made this possible was the phenomenal expertise of the large engineering and construction companies behind the project, who are masters at creating temporary infrastructure and have done it many times in the last century. All they do is dust off their plans on the shelf, do some ‘copy and paste’, then call their internal resources who know how to source all the necessary equipment. At that point, they rub their hands, like I often saw in Saudi and say, “Halas” (Finished). Just another day in the office for them.

So, my idea is simple. Let’s locate open space in various spots in the country and build as many temporary housing areas complete with creature comforts as necessary. They will look a lot better than you imagine. This could all be completed before the end of the year - and probably sooner.

Here’s the action plan:

1. Immediately invite representatives from Fluor, KBR, Halliburton, and other large engineering and constructions (ECs) companies for a week-long kick-off meeting to be briefed on the problem.

2. At the end of the week, have company representatives present their ‘high level’ plan on how they propose solving the problem based on their learnings. This would include not only housing, but all the necessities for a modern life - local grocery stores, laundry facilities, exercise, whatever other creature comforts you may desire. They can do any - or all - of it.

3. Before the meeting, each area of the country where there is a housing issue would tabulate how many people require housing. This would be used for a budgetary estimate.

4. Preferably before the meeting, each area of the country would provide ideas as to suitable land where housing could be built. Ideas must be submitted within a month.

5. Within a very short time frame (a week or so), the ECs would provide the government with a budgetary estimate for the entire project.

6. The government would prioritise the projects and provide the necessary funding.

7. The ECs execute the project.

8. People start moving in during the autumn.

Is temporary housing the nirvana and where you want to spend the rest of your life?

Of course, not. Even at Sadara, when our permanent buildings were finished, the temporary buildings were demolished, and the desert where they stood once reigned supreme again. This is not replacement for the required long-term investment.

Is temporary housing adequate and a lot better than sleeping in your car, or worse, watching people and business leave the country?

Hopefully, the answer to that question is obvious.

Ireland - this is an eminently solvable problem. I have faith in you. Like the Saudis and JFK, forget incremental solutions. Think big. No excuses. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get the job done!

After the astronauts returned to earth, there was a parade to celebrate their accomplishment. In a similar vein, I look forward to a toast next New Year’s Eve (hopefully without a face mask) to celebrate a huge step forward in solving our housing problem.