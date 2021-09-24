Recipe: Nectarine, Strawberry and Macadamia Cake

This easy cake is moist and delicately flavoured, and is delicious served with a little cream and caramel sauce. It has the added advantage of being dairy free. If you want if gluten free just check that your corn meal and baking powder are free of gluten. It will keep well for two to three days if wrapped in cling film and refrigerated.

Nectarine, Strawberry and Macadamia Cake

Ingredients

200ml Olive oil (fruity)

225g lightly toasted macadamia

200g caster sugar

3 large eggs

150g fine cornmeal or polenta

1 tsp baking powder

120g diced nectarines

80g diced strawberries

Method:

Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4.

Oil and line the base of a 23cm cake tin. Place a disk of parchment paper on the bottom.

Put the macadamia in a food processor and on pulse break down to as fine a crumb as you dare.

Be careful though as if you over blend you will end up with an oily mess.

Put the sugar and eggs together in the bowl of an electric mixer, whisk until pale and fluffy - this should take about five minutes.

Slowly pour in the olive oil in a gentle stream, while the mixer is still continually whisking.

Next fold in the ground pistachios, cornmeal or polenta and baking powder with a pinch of salt.

Fold in the strawberries, and nectarines, and then scrape into the tin.

Bake for 50-55 minutes until golden and risen. Leave to cool in the tin to room temperature before transferring to a cake stand or plate. Dust with icing sugar and serve with fresh cream, or caramel sauce.

A few extra strawberries and sliced or poached nectarines will go beautifully with this as a dessert.

Salted Caramel Sauce

100gr granulated sugar

45gr butter

60 ml cream

½ tsp sea salt (maldon is perfect)

Method: