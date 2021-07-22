Covid: Knowing your rights as a worker

IT’S that time of year where people are planning holidays. Many were temporarily out of work during lockdown. Will this affect their annual leave entitlement?

Yes, it would. The period of time the employee would be out of work does affect the accrual of annual leave. Any lay off does, not just during the pandemic. You only really accrue annual leave if you are actually working (or are on maternity leave for example).

So let’s say somebody was laid off for six months in 2021 — this person only has half the normal annual leave entitlement for the year. If they usually had four weeks of holidays, they will now only have two weeks.

Is it the same in relation to public holiday entitlement? Did people just lose their public holiday days that fell in lockdown as well?

No, the situation is different here. During absences such as lay off, an employee is entitled to the public holidays that fall in the first 13 weeks of a lay off. So, for example, if you were laid off from the start of January this year until the end of May, you would have been entitled to two public holidays, January 1 and March 17. You would not have had entitlement to Easter Monday or May Bank Holiday.

It could be that someone receives a pay slip for June without payment for the June bank holiday, but it depends on the circumstances. If the person is in full time employment, they are entitled to the payment. If they were in part time employment, they would have to work 40 hours in the five weeks before the bank holiday. If someone has a query regarding their bank holiday entitlements, I would recommend they contact our centre.

One more question in relation to annual leave: do you accrue it if you are out sick?

The short answer is: yes, when you are on a certified sick leave. If you are on long-term sick leave and cannot take your annual leave due to illness, you can carry it over for up to 15 months after the end of the year it was earned. However, I suggest you contact us and discuss this if the sick leave is prolonged and it spans over more than one annual leave year (which is officially April 2 to March 31, but some employers use the calendar year instead).

Many are returning to work now for the first time this year. Is there anything in relation to their taxes they need to be aware of?

Yes. In 2021, any tax due on a person’s pandemic unemployment is collected by reducing the person’s tax credits and rate band. On the assumption a person could be on the payment for a whole year, Revenue calculates the annual amount of payment involved and reduces your annual tax credits and rate band by this amount. If a person stops this payment mid-year and returns to work, the employer informs Revenue who automatically send an amended tax credits certificate to both employer and employee to ensure you are taxed correctly.

However, it is a good idea to keep an eye out to ensure there is nothing unusual on your pay slips. If you think there is — contact us and we will advise on the next steps.

Unfortunately, Ireland may expect redundancies in the near future. Could lay-off during the pandemic affect it in any way?

It could. For example, if people were laid off and claiming the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, the time spent on lay off does not break the continuity of service which could help you establish an entitlement, but will affect the redundancy lump sum.

It was always the case that if the employee was laid off temporarily, he or she had a choice to opt for a redundancy payment and look for something else. Is this still the case?

The law of claiming redundancy is suspended for this emergency period until the end of September. So no employee can request a redundancy payment from their employer if they were laid off or put on a short term working hours until then.

Also, note that the minimum wage changed in January. It is €10.20 per hour for an experienced adult worker, lower for those under 20.

The lowest rate of pay is €7.14, for the under 18s. There probably will be many young people looking for work in the summer months, so they should remember this is the least they need to be paid per hour.

Are there any other issues that young people starting employment should bear in mind?

Yes. For example, the working week is different. Children aged 14 or over may do light work in the school holidays where the hours do not exceed 7 in any day or 35 in any week. Children aged 15 may do 8 hours a week light work in school term time. The maximum working week for children aged 15 outside school term time is 35 hours, or up to 40 hours if they are on approved work experience. The maximum working week for young people aged 16 and 17 is 40 hours, with a maximum of 8 hours a day.

In general, people aged 16 and 17 are not allowed to work before 6am or after 10pm.

Many hospitality places are reopening thankfully. Is there a law on how to deal with tips?

If you are working in a place where staff are given tips and gratuities by customers (such as a restaurant, bar, etc.) there is nothing in law to state you are automatically entitled to keep these. However, the law does not require you to hand the tips to your employer either. Instead, it all depends on the custom and practice in your workplace. If all tips are collected by management and paid to staff through the payroll, these are subject to tax.

Note also that employees are not entitled to sick pay from their employer at present. This is regulated by employment contract and employers have no legal obligation to pay for sick days. However, the government announced a commitment to introduce a statutory sick pay on a phased basis, starting from 3 days paid sick leave in 2022.

There no entitlement to take paid time off to attend a vaccination clinic. The government is encouraging employers to facilitate these and to grant paid leave to attend them, and many do, but it is not a legal requirement.

Finally, sometimes problems arise at work and employees may feel badly treated. It can be very stressful. If your employment rights are infringed you can make a complaint to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). However, there are very strict timelines. It would be important that someone contacts us if they have issues concerning their employment rights at work. As part of our advocacy service, we assist people to take cases to the WRC and can represent them at the hearings.

The whole area of employment rights is quite complex. If anybody needs more information they should give us a call or check our website www.citizensinformation.ie.

