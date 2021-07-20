Budget 2022 must lift older people out of poverty

Triple-locked the State Pension, implement benchmarking and increase by €10.50 and over the next five years
Set the Fuel Allowance season to 32-weeks and increase by €4 per week to minimize the impact of the Carbon Tax and energy supplier increases on households in fuel poverty. The Fuel Allowance eligibility criteria should also be reviewed
Introduce legislation to implement the Total Contributions Approach
Set the model at 30 years, as suggested in the 2010 National Pensions Framework
Increase Home Caring Credits to 25 years under the model
Reconfigure the Telephone Support Allowance to a Telephone and Technology Support Allowance to help support older people to access digital technology. This Allowance should also be increased by €5 to €7.50
An Older Person Technology Grant of €250 to help support older people to buy technology such as e-Health devices, voice enabled devices, emergency response alarms, tablets or smart phone devices and smart home sensors
Review the Exceptional Needs Payment to ensure it is operating effectively, especially in light of COVID-19
Increase the income threshold for all means-tested benefits in line with increases in the State Pension and secondary benefits €3 million in annual funding towards a dedicated Carer’s Pension for long-term family carers as in the Programme for Government and was recommended by the Citizens’ Assembly in 2021 Introduce an Automatic Enrolment System