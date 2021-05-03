We must tackle NIMBY attitude to housing

MEMBERS of Cork County Council have lambasted the Land Development Agency Bill 2021, brought forward by Minister Darragh O’Brien, some of whom are affiliated with his party.

The major controversy surrounds section 56 of the Bill, on the basis it would effectively strip councillors of powers to dispose of local authority-owned land for housing.

The idea of a land agency in Ireland is nothing new. We had a very similar institution established about 100 years ago. However, in 1926, the elected Government of the Free State handed over the National Land Bank, our one democratic land agency, to the Bank of Ireland.

According to the Executive Council, it was up to the private market, governed by the “invisible hand”, to provide space for affordable housing and an adequate means of subsistence in Christian conditions, which was viewed as the only true way to solve the nation’s most pressing problems.

However, in a country where over a quarter of the labour force was unemployed and unskilled and where the children were sick and poverty stricken, who in their right mind would invest in such a set-up?

This issue follows the long proven hypothesis that FDI ( foreign direct investment) and capital flows will only take take root in countries where a healthy economy, standard of living and appropriately skilled workforce already exists.

This is a reason why the introduction of free-of-charge secondary education in Ireland in the 1960s has been viewed as a prerequisite for the foreign investment that would follow.

As a voluntary Director of an established boys’ refuge and school project in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda, this is one observation in modern economic thought which simply cannot be ignored.

Unfortunately, we now have possibly the weakest local government in the EU. However, the reasons for the creation of a new Land Development Agency, and at the expense of one of the few remaining specific powers given to councillors, ought to be discussed.

The problem lies with the decisions of elected members of our City and County Councils, who have for many years blocked land transfers to non-profit housing associations for the development of affordable housing projects. Section 56 of this Bill is presumably a partial addressing of the criticism that has arisen due to the actions of councillors.

The minutes and voting records of Council meetings going back to the start of the Celtic Tiger would attest these claims to be true. The persistent blocking of derelict sites for benevolent purposes by voluntary associations has been a headache for those giving their time towards projects for many years now.

Last year, I had the honour of becoming a voluntary director of Carbery Housing Association (CHA), an Approved Housing Body (AHB), operating across both Cork city and county. At 18 years of age, I became the youngest voluntary Director of an AHB in the State, an honour which I intend to commit to for a long time to come.

An AHB operates mainly under the mortgage to rent scheme, where someone in arrears for example, who applies to local government for assistance, is directed to us. We apply for a mortgage on the person’s property and if we are successful they become a tenant and pay a low rent assisted by local and national government subsidy.

We also work with the EU on projects, such as reducing fuel poverty by converting older properties to clean energy under the EU Red Wolf project

The CHA has had several projects scuppered by both local authority administration and elected councillors over the years, even preventing the organisation from availing of housing schemes announced at a national level.

It is perhaps little known that local government has blocked charitable housing groups from availing of programmes for many years now, making these initiatives next to useless in many cases.

This disconnect between local and national government, along with obstruction of progression by voluntary bodies, continues to this very day.

While this may be frustrating, it is certainly less so than politicians who block the work of voluntary housing directors, despite championing such work in the public. I am referring of course to Sinn Fein housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin, who a few months ago moved against the development of 28 new housing units on local authority land in his own constituency.

It would certainly be regrettable (and a major blow for voluntary housing directors) to discover that a serious matter such as the provision of a basic need was being used as mere rhetoric for political gain.

Likewise, it is the civic obligation of ordinary residents of the State to support such developments. In the interests of the common good, it is imperative that we do away with the Irish ‘nimby’ tradition of “I’m all in favour of affordable housing, just not in my area”.

Too often, we see someone virtue signal about homelessness on Facebook, only to see their name attached to a planning objection for a project. Despite all this, centralising the process erodes the participation of all in our society and subsequently this Bill puts our so-called democracy in peril.

To combat this, and Bills like it, it is thus the ultimate responsibility of the electorate to elevate those into public office who show a little consideration to the more serious problems and act sincerely in their efforts to alleviate those stuck in a precarious position.