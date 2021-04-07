Let me help you achieve wellness goals

Immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill: Chair of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin and much-loved and high-profile commentator on Covid-19, he will share his advice on staying protected from the virus.
Chef Rory O’Connell: The founder of The Ballymaloe Cookery School in Cork with his sister Darina Allen, he will reveal his top tips for creating delicious healthy meals during lockdown.
Personal trainer Niamh Cullen: Founder of The Monday Club, she will deliver a fun and uplifting workout designed to give a much-needed energy shot to those working from home.
Sleep expert Deirdre McSwiney: This sleep and cognitive behaviour therapist will give valuable tips on getting the all-important good night’s sleep, key to general wellbeing.
Yoga teacher Sarah Jordan: With expertise in enhancing employee wellbeing through yoga, she will let employees hearts lead the way with some great zen moves.
Surfer Dr Easkey Britton: This professional surfer will explore the relationship between people and the sea, using her passion for the ocean to create social change and connection.
Author and Speaker Pat Divilly: This motivational and wellness speaker will use high performance coaching to help people reach new levels of purpose, passion and fulfilment.