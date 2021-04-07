Let me help you achieve wellness goals

THIS summer’s Tokyo Olympics are fast approaching, and I am excited about the prospect of proudly representing my country.

Training for such an event requires more than just the physical aspect. To be able to compete at the highest level on the world stage, I need to be both physically at the top of my game, but in the right frame of mind also.

I have partnered with humanitarian aid agency GOAL for a few years now. I am an Ambassador as well as a local GOAL Mile organiser in Portaferry, Co Down.

To encourage wellness, GOAL has rounded up top experts from the worlds of sport, nutrition, health and science, to lead on its virtual ‘Good Vibes’ Wellness Week from April 26 to April 30. All aspects of health are covered, from fitness to sleep to yoga to nutrition.

I am delighted to be one of the hosts of this motivational wellness initiative — which will also include online sessions from immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill and Cork’s Ballymaloe chef Rory O’Connell, amongst others.

Covid-19 has been very challenging for everybody, but for those working from home it has been especially difficult.

It is so important to take time out from the daily routine to look after your mental and physical health.

I am looking forward to sharing tips on running to stay fit, and how to incorporate it into your daily or weekly routines, and to most importantly make it FUN!

This is the perfect opportunity for companies and colleagues to connect and enjoy some time-out, boost morale, and stay healthy while raising funds for some of the world’s most vulnerable communities at the same time.

The events are pre-recorded and can be accessed at any time during the wellness week.

I am honoured to work alongside so many of Ireland’s top experts in various wellness fields leading on this initiative.

As part of my session, I will be giving top tips on stitching in time in your weekly routine to get out into the fresh air, to stretch those legs, and do some gentle running that will benefit body and soul!

Here are my three top tips:

1. Set yourself a goal and make it SMART — Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Timed.

For example, my goal is to run 5k in under 30 minutes at the end of May.

2. Write this goal down where you will it as a reminder when your motivation wanes.

Along the way, set yourself other smaller goals to help keep you on track.

3. Share the journey.

I enjoy training a lot more when I have company, particularly on those days when I just want to stay inside with my feet up.

Find a buddy to share the journey with you, be that a housemate, partner, friend or relative. Remember to stay within the Covid guidelines and keep yourself safe

The other experts taking part in the GOOD Vibes initiative are:

Immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill: Chair of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin and much-loved and high-profile commentator on Covid-19, he will share his advice on staying protected from the virus.

Chef Rory O’Connell: The founder of The Ballymaloe Cookery School in Cork with his sister Darina Allen, he will reveal his top tips for creating delicious healthy meals during lockdown.

Personal trainer Niamh Cullen: Founder of The Monday Club, she will deliver a fun and uplifting workout designed to give a much-needed energy shot to those working from home.

Sleep expert Deirdre McSwiney: This sleep and cognitive behaviour therapist will give valuable tips on getting the all-important good night’s sleep, key to general wellbeing.

Yoga teacher Sarah Jordan: With expertise in enhancing employee wellbeing through yoga, she will let employees hearts lead the way with some great zen moves.

Surfer Dr Easkey Britton: This professional surfer will explore the relationship between people and the sea, using her passion for the ocean to create social change and connection.

Author and Speaker Pat Divilly: This motivational and wellness speaker will use high performance coaching to help people reach new levels of purpose, passion and fulfilment.

Like many other NGO’s, GOAL has had to adjust its fund-raising campaigns to go online, and this is initiative is structured in a way that people can dip in and out at any time during wellness week to take part.

Individuals can also register to get involved. You do not have to do it through a company.

Since the onset of Covid-19. GOAL has adapted its programmes and reached more than 17 million people in 14 countries with Covid-related supports and messaging in 2020.

Registration is €15 per person however GOAL also provide bespoke pricing options for organisations.

For more information visit goalglobal.org/good-vibes-by-goal or email events@goal.ie