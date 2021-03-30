Covid is a Dublin and Leinster issue now

WHEN I was going to school, I was led to believe there were 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland, all of equal importance.

Then RTÉ for years kept telling me only one mattered and that was Dublin.

Now it appears Nphet seem to have the same idea.

How long can they continue to ignore the fact that the majority of Covid cases are still in Dublin?

On Monday, March 22, 520 cases were reported and 362 were in Leinster. it appears to be the same counties nearly every day, Kildare, Offaly, Meath.

I would love to know, if the same four or five highest cases every day were in Munster or Connacht, would they still ignore the facts? There would be uproar by the Dublin press.

The Government seem to have two clear choices. Either

(1) Bring back the stricter Level 5 from last year for these counties, or

(2) Reduce to Level 4 to the places that have kept the numbers down.

When was the last time Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim or Kilkenny were having high numbers? Also Kerry and, thankfully, Cork, who have done brilliantly thanks to the vast majorty of people in this great county.

It is a major decision, I hope all the country will be considered, not just Dublin this time, just because RTÉ can only see things from that point of view. Thank god for Virgin Media news!

Michael O’Sullivan, Srelane, Ovens, Co Cork