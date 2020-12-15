Advice on how to stay healthy in winter if you have a long-term illness

Asthma action plan available on www.asthma.ie.
COPD Communication card and Self-management plan: both available on www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/copd.html
Whatever your treatment plan, it is very important that you monitor your heart failure symptoms every day and take action when you notice any deterioration. You can download a heart failure self-management plan on www.heartbeattrust.ie/general-info/information/
Infections and illness can cause blood glucose (sugar) levels to rise. Jennifer O’Mahony, Diabetes Nurse Specialist in CUH advises people to have their ‘sick day guidelines’ to hand and to ring your GP or diabetes team for advice regarding your diabetes medication if required. Jennifer also advises that people with diabetes who are at risk of hypoglycaemia (low blood glucose) carry their hypo treatment and glucometer with them and never to drive if their blood glucose is less than 5mmol/l.
Louise Creed, HSE Primary Care Pharmacist has the following advice - Know Check Ask:
- Know your medicines and keep an up to date list, bringing it to appointments and if admitted to hospital. A medicine list can be found at www.safermeds.ie
- Check that you are using the right medicine the right way including inhalers
- Ask your healthcare professional or pharmacist if you’re unsure
- Make sure you have a working thermometer. A high temperature (38°C or above) is one of the symptoms of Coronavirus. You need to be able to check your temperature at home
- Order your prescription in advance especially during poor weather and before Christmas. Your GP can email your prescription to your Pharmacy so you do not need to visit the surgery. If you are unable to visit the Pharmacy, ask about delivery options.
Jennifer O’Mahony advises diabetics on continuous or flash glucose monitoring to order their transmitters and sensors in good time. Also people on pumps should have insulin pens at home in the event of pump failure.
For more practical information on managing your long-term health condition go to https://www.hse.ie/selfmanagementsupport