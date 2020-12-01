Covid is a chance to upskill and reskill workforce

- Cater for the skills needs of both young and adults.
- Be reactive to the needs of the labour market and ensure active participation in society.
- Be integrated into economic, industrial and innovation strategies.
- And at the same time V
ET programmes should embed social and environmental sustainability.
Showcase the many ways VET can help young people and adults to ‘discover their talent’ and prepare today for Europe’s economy of the future.
Demonstrate to employers the enormous benefits of investing in human resources by supporting the initial training of young people, as well as the upskilling and reskilling of adults, particularly in a post-Covid-19 world.
Validate the choices people make when they choose VET, by showing its competitive value.
The employment rate of recent VET graduates in Europe is 78.9 % (2019). Source: Eurostat.
10.8 % of Europe’s population aged 25 to 64 participate in adult learning (2019). Source: Eurostat.
60 % of VET graduates find their first long-term job within a month of finishing their studies (80 % after six months) (2018). Source: Eurostat
The COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the existing digital skills gap, and new inequalities are emerging. Source: European Skills Agenda for sustainable competitiveness, social fairness and resilienc.