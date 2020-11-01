John Dolan: On one side... teachers and their union; on the other... er, two teachers!

THERE are so many reasons to want to see Donald Trump crash and burn in Tuesday’s U.S presidential election. Here’s just a few...
He is a deeply unpleasant blaggard who, on a personal level, appears to have little empathy for anyone else.
You literally cannot believe a word he says... or indeed tweets.
He is a deeply divisive person for his country, and would rather hurl fuel onto a flaming row and make it worse than attempt to resolve it.
He has a bizarre attitude to foreign policy, being rude to the people who should be his allies and sucking up to people who should be his enemy.
His macho attitude to Covid-19 has turned a crisis into a tragedy for his country, where almost a quarter of a million people have died. (On the other hand, you have to say that if there had been no pandemic this year, Trump would probably be in pole position to win re-election thanks to his decent record on the economy, so, in a sense, he can actually count himself unlucky).
Unlike Trump, his rival Joe Biden would be a key ally for Ireland in any Brexit fall-out.
And those reasons are just off the top off my head. There are lots more.
However, in the unlikely event that Trump confounds the polls again next week, and beats his rather limp challenger, there will be one saving grace.
It will be almost worth seeing him win, just to see the liberal elites and Twitterati of Ireland — men and women — clutching their pearls to their chests in horror. Another electorate have gone against our wishes, they will howl indignantly. How very dare they!
I can’t quite bring myself to hope this happens, for the sake of global stability if nothing else.
Then again, if Trump loses, he can always run for President again in 2024. That situation, where a President has served two non-consecutive terms, has only happened once, with Stephen Grover Cleveland in the 1880s and 1890s.
Imagine that! Trump returning from the political grave in four years. I can’t wait... er, hang on, actually, I can.