Will Pollock hits the winner for Corinthian Boys in CSL U11 cup final against Lakewood Athletic

Lakewood Athletic 1

Corinthian Boys 2

THE U11 Eddie Healy Local Cup silverware was secured by Cornthian Boys following what was a gripping final against Lakewood Athletic at Turner's Cross.

Corinthians showed their strong character to come from behind and secure the silverware in dramatic fashion.

Lakewood almost scored in the opening few seconds following a dangerous run forward by Faolan O’Leary, but his shot went narrowly off target. Ollie Power also showcased the Lakewood attacking intent early on, but he blasted wide from a long ranged effort.

O’Leary had a great chance for Lakewood in the seventh minute which was saved impressively by Simon Rybek in the Corinthians goal.

For their part, Corinthians went close a few moments later, when Will Pollock blasted just over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

The winning team Corinthian Boys lift the cup after their win in the final against Lakewood Athletic at Turner's Cross.

This was developing into an open and attacking affair with both sides not holding back in their approach.

Tommy Fitzgerald went close through a free kick for Lakewood on the quarter of an hour.

The Corinthians shot stopper Rybek was in fine form in the opening half, including when he saved quick-fire efforts by Charlie Hannigan and O’Leary.

Lakewood went into the lead in the 20th minute and in some style.

From a free kick on the edge of the box, Tommy Fitzgerald unleashed a bullet of a strike to the top corner of the net.

Corinthians went close just before the half time break through a low Rory O’Sullivan strike.

It was Lakewood that held the lead after a gripping opening half.

Early into the second half Lakewood went close to adding to their advantage. Ollie Power went on a skillful run towards the box before shooting, with Rybek pulling off another fine save.

Joy for Corinthian Boys after their 2-1 win in the final against Lakewood Athletic at Turner's Cross.

Corinthians cup dreams were still very much alive though, with Éanna Ronan threatening on the counter attack.

Lakewood continued to look a danger whenever they went forward, with Charlie Hayfield going close through another strike which forced a good save from Corinthians keeper Rybek.

Cian Coomey almost got a second for Lakewood midway through the second half, but his low shot was saved.

Corinthians were very much pushing and probing for that equalising goal.

Conor Barry had a shot blocked down well by Lakewood’s Fitzgerald, while Rory O’Sullivan fired just over the crossbar with a well drilled shot from long distance.

Heading into the final ten minutes this contest was still very much up for grabs.

Corinthians then got on level terms through a well taken low effort by Barry.

By this stage it was Corinthians that had the momentum.

Barry went close with a powerful strike in the final five minutes.

With extra time looming Corinthians struck for the winner.

Keeping his composure and finding the back of the net with a neat finish was captain Will Pollock.

Corinthian Boys goalkeeper Simon Rybek was man of the match in the final against Lakewood Athletic at Turner's Cross.

Corinthians went very close to getting a third through Rory O’Sullivan, but he was to see his close range attempt saved outstandingly by Daniel Guinevan in the Lakewood goal.

LAKEWOOD ATHLETIC: Daniel Guinevan, Michael Hammond, Tommy Fitzgerald, Barra White, Ollie Power, Charlie Hannigan, Faolan O’Leary, Charlie Hayfield, Cian Coomey, Mark Lindsay.

CORINTHIAN BOYS: Simon Rybek; Sam Cromie, Jaxon O’Leary, Jaidee Foley, Will Pollock, Caleb Twohig, Rory O’Sullivan, Ben O’Sullivan, Conor Barry, Eanna Ronan.

The Echo Man of the Match: Simon Rybek (Corinthian Boys)

Referee & Assistants: Guy Clarke-Hurley, Jason O’Driscoll, Austin Stack, David Quinn.