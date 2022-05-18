Weaver hat-trick boosts Richmond as they beat Glenthorn in AUL League two game

Richmond 4

Glenthorn Celtic B 2

LEAGUE TWO title chasers Richmond were made work hard for their 4-2 victory over a spirited Glenthorn Celtic B in a cracking encounter at Killeady.

Both sides threw caution to the wind and as a result, it was end to end between these two with open attacking football over the 90 minutes.

In the end though, it was Richmond’s Eoin Weaver who got his side over the line after scoring a hat-trick in the action.

It was a lively start from both sides with Shane Hickey getting the first chance of note when he found a way through, but fired straight at Spriggs.

But, a break by Glenthorn on the left resulted in the opener when a cross reached Anthony Kiniry who hammered low into the Richmond net on four minutes.

A response from Richmond saw Fionan Cremin collecting from Alan Hickey, but after turning inside, he drilled wide.

A Richmond free kick ensued after that and when the ball fell for Aaron Hickey, he could not get a foot around it while inside the box.

A ball over the top then reached Shane Hickey, but his feeble strike never bothered Spriggs too much.

The Richmond side that had a 4-2 victory over Glenthorn Celtic B in their League 2 clash at Killeady.

Then, a great chance fell for Glenthorn B after that when Anthony Kiniry played in Jamie Dunne, but he failed to beat Mark Dalton in a one on one.

But, it was all square again when Eoin Weaver muscled his way through before finding the far corner with a good finish on 12 minutes.

What a chance fell for Glenthorn B minutes later.

Anthony Kiniry whipped a sumptuous ball into the box for the in-running James Leahy, but he failed to get a touch while unattended and an opportunity went.

The game ebbed and flowed now and from a free kick Shane O’Sullivan beat Spriggs, but the woodwork came to Glenthorn’s rescue in the end.

Shane Hickey then found Shane O’Sullivan with a neat ball through, but the midfielder was denied by Spriggs when he dived to his left to push out for a corner.

Minutes later, Shane Hickey cushioned a pass down for Eoin Weaver who steered inches wide.

Glenthorn nearly got in at the other end when Sean O’Halloran picked out the available James Leahy and after working to win possession, he rifled agonisingly wide.

Another good chance fell for Glenthorn, but Leahy failed to direct his header in the right direction while unattended.

But, when Weaver’s shot-cum-cross came back off the bar from a narrow angle, Aaron Hickey pounced to steer accurately into the bottom corner to hand Richmond the lead on 32.

Glenthorn responded promptly with Sid Murphy befuddling his marker before cracking a low effort wide.

But, Murphy made no mistake soon afterwards when he got in behind the Richmond defence before slamming low into the corner – 2-2 at the interval.

With just minutes into the second period, Richmond’s Gary McSweeney found himself free in possession and unleashed a fizzing effort that forced Spriggs to parry away to safety.

And when Aaron Hickey crossed accurately for Dylan Holland, he glanced his header inches wide.

Richmond's captain Fionan Cremin (right) with Glenthorn Celtic B's Dave Roche, accompanied by referee Jason Cramer.

The game slowed up considerably after that with the pace dropping until Anthony Kiniry fired straight at Dalton from Sid Murphy’s cross.

Then, Sid Murphy did get in on goal, but his low effort was cleared off the line.

A draw was not much good to Richmond so, they had to go all out to win the game and that they did when McSweeney played in Weaver with a nice through ball for the striker to plant his effort into the far corner on 75 minutes.

Then, it was game set and match when Weaver hammered home from the spot after a foul on Holland inside the box – 4-2 to Richmond in the end.

Richmond: Mark Dalton, Michael Barry, Fionan Cremin, Alan Hickey, Dominick Whelton, Gary McSweeney, Dylan Holland, Aaron Hickey, Eoin Weaver, Shane O’Sullivan and Shane Hickey.

Subs: James Mealy for Shane Hickey (70), Darren Nolan for Gary McSweeney (82), Connor Walsh for Dominick Whelton (84).

Glenthorn Celtic B: Aaron Spriggs, Kevin Allen, Sid Murphy, Josh Barry, Dave Roche, Jordan Cambridge, Jamie Dunne, Anthony Kiniry, Robbie Coade, James Leahy and Sean O’Halloran.

Subs: No subs used.

Referee: Jason Cramer.