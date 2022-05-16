Waterford v Cork: Three reasons the Rebels won on enemy territory

GOAL THREAT

This was the first time since the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A game against Galway in March that Cork had outgoaled their opponents – they had played four games in the interim.

Aside from Alan Connolly’s two strikes, the Blackrock man had another effort saved by Shaun O’Brien while Séamus Harnedy almost set up Patrick Horgan for another.

Aside from Michael Kiely’s green flag for Waterford, the only other time they threatened was Stephen Bennett’s shot that Patrick Collins tipped over.

WORK-RATE

Waterford manager Liam Cahill summed it up afterwards: “Cork did absolutely outwork us today. Cork bullied us around the field today.”

In the opening two championship games and the league final, Cork’s workrate was not at the same level as their opposition but here it was much improved, as evidenced by Séamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane making huge plays in injury time to ensure that the lead expanded as the end neared.

DO-OR-DIE NATURE

The knowledge that failure to win would end any hopes of progressing beyond the Munster championship was a driving factor, just as Cork fed off the straight-knockout format of the All-Ireland qualifiers last summer.

However, as Kieran Kingston said when asked about the show of character from his players: “You don’t answer that in one game,” he said.

“It was a step in the right direction but we answer those doubts and those challenges and those comments, all that’s being said, on a consistent basis.

“We have to back that up next Sunday now in what we know is going to be a huge game again.”