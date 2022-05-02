Three quick-fire second half goals sees Cork City beat Treaty in style

Cork City 3

Treaty United 0

THREE goals in five second-half minutes helped Cork City overcome a resilient Treaty United in the First Division at Turner's Cross on Monday.

Goals from Ruairi Keating, Matt Healy and Cian Bargary were enough to earn City the victory over their Munster rivals.

The scoreline was not a true reflection of how difficult a game this was for City.

Colin Healy’s side did not have things their own way and at times it appeared that it wasn’t going to be City’s day, but the City manager will be delighted with the knowhow his players showed to win the game.

City made four changes from the side that defeated Longford Town.

Cork City's Cian Bargary celebrates his goal against Treaty United during the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Mark O’ Mahoney and James Doona came into the side for their first starts for the club, while Matt Srbely and Darragh Crowley also came into the starting 11.

It was a bright opening from City in the early stages. Healy’s side dominated possession of the ball but Treaty’s defensive shape made it difficult for City to create any significant chances.

O’Mahony was showing signs of why there are high expectations of the 17-year-old.

His first touch was excellent and he wasn’t afraid to drop into areas and to get involved in the game.

It was evident that Treaty did not come to Turner's Cross to make the game an entertaining spectacle with their goalkeeper Jack Brady employing time-wasting tactics after only 20 minutes on the clock.

The tactics seemed to work as the City players’ frustration seemed to grow throughout the half.

However City weren’t doing themselves any favours with the lack of intensity in their play.

Their passing was lethargic at times, and although players like Aaron Bolger and Matt Healy were willing to get on the ball, they were doing it in the wrong areas by dropping in on top of their defenders to receive the ball.

Cork City's Ruairi Keating celebrates his goal against Treaty United during the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Keating did create moments of uncertainty in the Treaty defence, and after almost getting on the end of an excellent through ball from Doona, the City striker fired inches wide moments later.

City upped their intensity towards the end of the half. O’Mahony went close to giving his side the lead but his headed effort went just off target before Matt Healy tried his luck from long-range forcing Brady into action but the keeper was able to parry the effort away.

City created the opening chances of the second-half but neither O’Mahony or Keating found the target with their efforts.

Treaty did appear to be more adventurous in their play and there was a growing sense among the players that they could cause an upset.

Treaty’s hopes were dashed when City took the lead through Keating in the 63th minute.

The striker picked the ball up on the edge of the area and sent a low driven shot beyond Brady.

The league leaders didn’t have to wait long to double their advantage when Matt Healy was on hand to calmly slot the ball into the Treaty net two minutes later.

Cork City's Matt Healy celebrates his goal against Treaty United during the SSE Airtricity first division game at Turner's Cross. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The game was over as a contest after City got their third of the match. Bargary found himself unmarked in the penalty area and volleyed low beyond Brady in the Treaty goal.

The Limerick side did try to get back into the contest but never troubled City.

Cork City: Harrington; Coleman (Coffey 78), Gilchrist, O’Connor (Hakkinen 33); Crowley, Bolger (Honohan 78), Srbely, Healy, Doona (Bargary 59); O’Mahony (Murphy 59), Keating.

Treaty United: Brady; Fleming; Gorman, Guerins, Ludden; McNamara (Armshaw 75), Collins (Conroy 84), Devitt, Lynch, Keane (Melody 70); George (Arra 75).

Referee: O Moran.