St James savour All-Ireland Scór na nÓg glory 

WEST Cork GAA Club St James wrote themselves into the history books after clinching first time All-Ireland Scór na nÓg success in Killarney’s INEC.

The popular Kerry venue turned into a sea of green and gold, victory sparked enthusiastic celebrations amongst supporters from the Ardfield based club.

From the GAA promoted programme, teenage talent displayed their cultural traits in a diverse programme.

The Carbery representatives emerged popular winners in the Novelty Act category, the famine over for Cork, St James ending a 29 barren run since Ballyclough landed the spoils back in the discipline back in1993.

Scór na nÓg features participants under 17 years of age, the pick of the crop from GAA clubs drawn from throughout the country convened for the extensive cultural programme in the Killarney showpiece.

And from a Munster representation with four outright winners, St James revealed their talents to maintain Cork’s status as one of the leading exponents in Scór circles.

Pride of place belonged to St James cast members Cáit O’Mahony, Orla Whelton, Laura Hodnett, Meadhbh McCarthy, Conor Whelton and Joseph O’Sullivan in their presentation of “Clonakilty, God Help Us”.

Joint producers Deirdre Hodnett, Kathleen O’Sullivan and Chris McCarthy assisted by Nora Scannell were key figures behind the scenes.

St. James supporters celebrate All Ireland Scor na nOg triumph in Killarney. Picture John Tarrant

“We’re thrilled with the win, the support is fantastic, a first All-Ireland title for the club, over recent years, we had county and Munster success but to claim an All Ireland is special," said Deirdre.

“The story centres on the Clonakilty Museum that contains exhibits and material relating to the War of Independence period including Michael Collins.

"Cleaners go about their duties in Covid times, some of the exhibits in the Museum come back to life, the cleaners ultimately led to believe that life was much better going back more than 100 years ago," she said.

Elsewhere from the Munster Final, Clonakilty’s Éanna Déiseach, Darragh Ó Máthúna; Diarmuid Ó Donnabháin and Aoife Ní Mhathúna took a top five position in Question with Boherbue’s music group narrowly pipped by Tyrone’s St. Enda from Omagh.

Munster Scór Chairperson Margaret Whelan lauded the talented youth of Ireland on returning with their GAA clubs to promote Irish culture and heritage.