Slievemish Spring returns to form at Cork Association Draghunt

CHAMPIONSHIP leader Slievemish Spring of Clogheen got back to winning ways when winning the Cork Association Senior draghunt at Shanlyre on Sunday.

What a hound when at his best as he once again spreadeagled the field to finish well clear of the runner up Blue Lad trained by Trina and Ken Long of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers.

Indeed, Blue Lad is a very consistent hound and is certainly knocking up the points in this campaign.

Time Will Tell trained by Thomas, Pa and Chloe Murray of Shanakiel Harriers has been running consistently in recent weeks and he was rewarded with third ticket.

Jase Star trained by Martin Wall of Mayfield is another hound consistently in the tickets and he crossed the tape in fourth place ahead of Zion and Captain James.

It certainly has been some season for Damien Wade and his hound Slievemish Spring and once again he was philosophical in summing up his latest success.

“Draghunting is a funny sport as one day you are up and the next week you can be disappointed and that’s why I tend not to get carried away when I am on a winning run,” said Damien Wade.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was success for the hard- working IHT trainer Mary Barrett when her charge Mrs. Briggs came out on top over the consistent The Meg trained by Thomas, Pa and Chloe Murray of Shanakiel Harriers.

In another competitive draghunt Thomas Canniffe’s Ranger of Shanakiel Harriers snatched third ticket ahead of Mermaid, Caomhie’s Boy and Jamie’s Gem.

Speaking after the draghunt the winning trainer spoke of her delight in witnessing her hound breaking her duck.

Damien Wade of Clogheen with Slivemish Spring winner of the Cork association draghunt at Shanlyre.

“I am delighted that Mrs. Briggs has at last got her head in front as winning gives every trainer a huge boost,” said Mary Barrett.

The Puppy draghunt also took place at this venue and it proved to be another successful day for the father and son partnership of John and Sean O’Sullivan when their charge Sean T landed the spoils.

Reports from the various vantage points suggested the hounds were driving the hunt at pace.

When the hounds showed on the finish the winner was in front of the five hounds that had got away from the pack.

Despite the runner up Wolfe Tone Lass of Mayfield putting in a battling performance on the finish the winner was not for catching much to the disappointment of trainer Martin Wall.

Championship leader Kilbrittain Girl trained by Kieran Kearney of Shanakiel Harriers ran another consistent race to snatch third ticket ahead of Penny’s Girl, Bruno Fernandes and Slievemish View.

The feeling of winning consecutive draghunts delighted the winning connections.

“Sean T seems to be improving with every run and hopefully he can continue in the same vein of form for the remainder of the season,” said Sean O’Sullivan.

RESULTS:

Senior:

1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Jase Star (Mayfield); 5. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers).

Senior Maiden:

1. Mrs Briggs (IHT); 2. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Ranger (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Mermaid (Clogheen); 5. Caoimhe’s Boy (Griffin United); 6. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen Harriers).

Puppy:

1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 3. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 5. Bruno Fernandes (Griffin United); 6. Slievemish View (Clogheen).