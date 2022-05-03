Slievemish keeps good run going with another win at the Garry O'Sullivan Draghunt

ANOTHER sterling run from championship leader Slievemish Spring ensured him success in the Garry O’Sullivan memorial draghunt at Timoleague on Monday.

In good open country the hounds drove the hunt at pace and reports from all vantage points were all positive.

When the hounds showed on the finish the winner showed a brilliant turn of foot to cross the tape a distance ahead of Mayfield hound Jase Star trained by Martin Wall.

Timmy Moloney has had a slow start to the season but he will be pleased that his IHT hound Black Stallion finished a close up third.

Another IHT hound Guinness filled fourth ahead of Little Miss and Audacity.

After the draghunt the winning trainer Damien Wade spoke of his satisfaction in winning such a prestigious draghunt.

Wade said: “I am thrilled to win this draghunt in memory of a legend that Garry O’Sullivan was in our sport and well done to all concerned for the work done in putting the meeting together.”

There was joy for the Griffin United father and son training partnership of John and Sean O’Sullivan when their charge The Butcher Boy won the Senior Maiden draghunt.

In another exciting finish the winner crossed the tape ahead of Ranger trained by Thomas Canniffe of Shanakiel Harriers and Mrs Briggs from the IHT in third under the handling of Mary Barrett.

Jamie’s Gem, Comet and Not Now Joy filled the minor tickets.

The late Garry O'Sullivan at the 1993 Senior All-Ireland draghunt at Watergrasshill

The Puppy draghunt was a terrific finish that saw the honours go the Gerry Murphy trained Naoi who was winning his first draghunt of the season.

In a driving finish the west Cork hound saw off the challenge of the championship leader Kilbrittain Girl trained by Kieran Kearney of Shanakiel Harriers.

The early pacesetter in the Puppy championship Wolfe Tone Lass had to be content with third ticket ahead of the IHT duo Penny’s Girl and Diamond with Sean T completing the ticketing hounds.

There was elation in the Gerry Murphy camp after witnessing his hound win its first draghunt of the season.

“I am thrilled as we have put lots of work into these pups but the competition is good and we have had to wait a couple of months to get our first win,” said Gerry Murphy.

In the veteran draghunt there was a shock as the favourite Penny Lane had to be content fourth ticket.

It proved to be a great day for the dedicated Mayfield trainer Denise Rall whose charge Magic’s Lad took the honours in style crossing the tape ahead of Georgie Burgess of Northern Hunt and trained by Gary and Adam O’Sullivan.

Results

Garry O’Sullivan Senior: 1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Jase Star (Mayfield); The Black Stallion (IHT); 4. Guinness (IHT); 5. Little Miss (Griffin United); 6. Audacity (Northern Hunt).

Senior Maiden: 1. The Butcher Boy (Griffin United); 2. Ranger (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Mrs Briggs (IHT); 4. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 5. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Not Now Joy (Clogheen).

Puppy: 1. Naoi (IHT); 2. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 4. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 5. Diamond); 6. Sean T (Griffin United).

Veteran: 1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Georgie Burgess (Northern Hunt); 3. Max Lad (Northern Hunt); 4. Penny Lane (IHT).