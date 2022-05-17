Ringmahon win Murphy Cup after beating Carrigaline on penalties after extra time

Ringmahon Rangers 1

Carrigaline United 1 (after extra time).

Ringmahon win 4-1 on penalties.

RINGMAHON RANGERS lifted the Cork Youth League’s Murphy Cup after they defeated Carrigaline 4-1 on penalties in the final at Turner’s Cross on Monday night.

The two teams remained locked at 1-1 at the end of extra time so penalties were required and there it was goalkeeper Ross Cronin who proved to be the hero as his save allowed captain Adam Delurey to slot in the winner to secure the silverware for Ringmahon.

Carrigaline raced out of the traps and they almost took the lead inside the opening 20 seconds but Cronin did well to stretch and tip the lively Adam Costello’s glancing header away from his far post.

But Cronin couldn’t stop Costello’s next effort as United deservedly edged in front with just eight minutes on the clock.

Ritchie Browne, Treasurer Cork Youth League presents the Murphy Cup to Ringmahon captain Adam Delurey following his teams penalty shoot out win over Carrigaline in the final at Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

A sensational pass over the top of the defence by Rob Leonard sent Costello through on goal and the number ten kept his composure to coolly slot the ball past the advancing keeper and into his bottom right corner of the Shed End net.

Rangers were inches away from levelling the scores just shy of the quarter of an hour mark but striker Paddy Cronin could only drag his shot wide of the far corner from a good position.

But it was Carrigaline who were still playing the better football and Adam Costello twice went close to doubling his and his side’s tally for the evening midway through the first half.

First, the forward sent a thunderous strike whistling just past the far top right corner moments before he then planted his free header from a Jamie Moore corner into the ground which allowed the Ringmahon shot-stopper to turn it over his bar.

Daniel Apantaku soon had two quickfire attempts of his own but his header was somehow cleared off the line by the alert Delurey before his rebound was then denied by Cronin.

Ringmahon Rangers Adam Delurey manages to clear the ball away from Carrigaline's Craig Walsh during the recent Murphy Cup Final at Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

And Carrigaline would rue missing all those good goal-scoring opportunities as just before the half-time break the Mahon club snatched an equaliser thanks to Stephen Kennedy Osubor, who turned the ball across the line from a few yards out after Fionn Crowley’s initial fierce hit was parried by the shot-stopper.

Both sides have endured a long, arduous season up until this point given they were involved in numerous cups and also a tough tussle for the U18 Premier League title with Douglas Hall.

The second period was a tame affair as a result and there was very little goalmouth action until the closing stages when Costello thought he had won it for United but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Ringmahon dominated extra time with Paddy Cronin and Joey Gibson going close in the first period before substitute Scott McCullagh fired a good opening wide of the back post in the second.

So penalties were required and it was Ringmahon who prevailed thanks to four successful spot-kicks and a fine Cronin save.

Ringmahon's Joey Gibson keeps the ball away from Carrigaline's Daniel Apantaku during the recent Youths Murphy Cup Final at Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

RINGMAHON RANGERS: Ross Cronin, Luke Herlihy, Adam Delurey, Jack Dennehy, Aaron Collins, Dylan O’Regan Forde, Stephen Kennedy Osubor, Fionn Crowley, Joey Gibson, Paddy Cronin, Ryan Keating.

Subs: Adam O’Callaghan for Stephen Kenny Osubor (61), Scott McCullagh for Ryan Keating (80), Paul Omoshule for Luke Herlihy (94).

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Chris Laverty, Ciaran Crotty, Derry Howard, Daniel Apantaku, Rob Leonard, Jamie Moore, Craig Walsh, Aidan O’Shea, Conor Nolan, Adam Costello, Niall Deane.

Subs: Danny Kelly for Craig Walsh (75), Conor Varian for Niall Dean (85), Ryan McCann for Conor Nolan (97).

Referee: Damian Klier.