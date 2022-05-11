Ringmahon are too good for Blarney winning the CSL U16 cup final 4-2 in style at Turner's Cross

Blarney United 2

Ringmahon Rangers 4

RINGMAHON RANGERS claimed the U16 Joma/Sports Gear Direct Local Cup after overcoming the challenge posed by Blarney United following this entertaining decider which was played at Turner's Cross.

It was a brave Blarney effort, but this night and the season belonged to Ringmahon, who clinched the double with this win, having won the league earlier.

Ringmahon were controlling possession in the opening stages and they had the first chance of note through a header by Ryan McCarthy which sailed just wide.

With seven minutes played on the clock Ringmahon went into the lead.

Ringmahon Rangers Adam O'Callaghan celebrates scoring his second goal against Blarney United in the U16 Cup Final at Turner's Cross, Cork.

Adam O’Callaghan finished with a cool strike from close range after the ball was played neatly back into his path by Matthew Ahern.

There was confidence in Ringmahon's play throughout the opening quarter as they passed the ball about neatly.

Cian O’Sullivan threatened with a low shot from just outside the penalty area on 13 minutes.

Blarney gradually grew into the first half and had their first sighting of goal on 15 minutes, but Ronan O’Keeffe saw his effort blocked down by the Ringmahon defence.

Ringmahon then had a brilliant chance to extend their advantage through a fine O’Callaghan effort on the turn, but Blarney goalkeeper Dylan Kearney made an excellent save to keep his shot out.

Captain Jayden O'Leary is presented with the cup after the match- Ringmahon Rangers celebrate after their win against Blarney United in the U16 Cup Final at Turner's Cross, Cork.

It was all going according to plan for Ringmahon so it seemed. But Blarney clearly had other ideas.

They got back on level terms through a lovely finish to the corner of the net through Jonathan Pigott.

Things got even better for Blarney on the half hour mark.

From a well floated ball into the box, Sean Lenihan powered the ball home courtesy of a headed effort.

Blarney were keeping well organised at the back making it hard for Ringmahon to break them down.

Jayden O’Leary almost put Ringmahon back level with a rocket of a long distance strike that was inches wide.

However, Ringmahon got on level terms before half time.

O’Callaghan was on hand to slot home his second of the game with a crisply taken strike.

Blarney had a decent chance early in the second half, when Ronan O’Keeffe was not too far away with his low strike.

The second half saw this contest hanging on a knife edge, with both teams showcasing plenty of desire to secure the silverware on offer.

It had the feeling a moment of quality was needed to separate these two sides.

Ringmahon produced just that to go back into the lead. Unleashing an unstoppable strike to the top corner of the net was Ahern.

Hat-trick scorer and Man of The Match Adam O'Callaghan with the cup, and goalkeeper Aaron O'Brien Towler after the match- Ringmahon Rangers celebrate after their win against Blarney United in the U16 Cup Final at Turner's Cross, Cork.

Buoyed by this, Ringmahon struck for a fourth goal through O’Callaghan.

After racing rapidly through on the counter attack, he slotted home well to the bottom corner for his hat-trick.

Ringmahon duly managed the game smoothly from here on in and were basking in the celebrations of securing cup glory at the full time whistle.

BLARNEY UNITED: Dylan Kearney; Robert Dooling, Aogan Quinlivan, Cian Lawless, Sean Lenihan, Jack Murray, Yaroslav Pashchenko, Darragh Lyons, Ronan O’Keeffe, Ben O’Connell, Jonathan Pigott, Callum Donohoe, Azeez Aleke, Daniel O’Connor, Ross Foley, Cian O’Connell.

RINGMAHON RANGERS: Aaron O’Brien Towler; Ryan McCarthy, Lucas Curtin, Kyle Leahy, Niky Lyons, Jayden O’Leary, Matthew Ahern, Bennett Mbowoua, Cian O’Sullivan, Adam O’Callaghan, Ciarán Ó Súilleabháin, Nico Crowley, Shane McCarthy, Shane O’Herlihy, Jack Hegarty, Thomas Egan, Conor Redmond.

The Echo Man Of The Match: Adam O’Callaghan (Ringmahon Rangers)

Referee & Assistants: David Quinn, Jason O’Driscoll, Guy Clarke-Hurley, Austin Stack.