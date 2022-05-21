National Cup glory for Carrigaline in stunning defeat of Peamount

Carrigaline 1 Peamount 0

RUTH McGrath’s goal in the first 90 seconds of the game was the difference between the sides as Carrigaline defeated Peamount United from Dublin in a thrilling Subway Schoolgirls U12 Cup final in brilliant sunshine at Turner's Cross.

Carrigaline had the ideal start to the game when Ruth McGrath’s 20-yard effort in the centre bounced in front of the keeper and found the back of the net after only 90 seconds on the clock.

Carrigaline United captain Ruth McGrath with her father Michael McGrath TD. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Peamount, stunned by conceding so early, started to come forward, Carrigaline keeper Doireann Walsh doing well to block Robyn Murphy’s effort and did well to punch away Ruby Boland’s long-range free kick in the 16th minute and Teegan Barry’s effort moments later as the Dublin outfit looked for a quick equaliser.

Carrigaline had chances themselves, Molly Sharkey’s runs down the near side causing problems for the Peamount defence while Lucy Cotter managed to break through only to see her effort cleared in front of goal with Katie McGrath’s effort from close range also going just wide minutes before the break as Carrigaline took a slender 1-0 lead at half time.

Peamount pressed forward in the second half looking for the equaliser and to get back into the game, the Carrigaline defence holding well with keeper Doireann Walsh in top form saving well from Murphy and Barry.

Carrigaline often counterattacked as they looked for the all-important second goal to give them some breathing space between themselves and the visiting team from Dublin.

Carrigaline United's Lucy Cotter shoots against Peamount United. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

As time went on, chances fell to Carrigaline’s Lucy Cotter who managed to break through the Peamount defence only to see her effort go just wide, while the tempo upped considerably as desperation and nerves were showing.

Carrigaline almost added a second midway through the second half when Molly Sharkey’s pass found Ruth McGrath in the centre whose powerful shot in front of goal was well held by the Peamount keeper Isabelle Moore as chances were falling to both sides.

Peamount pressed forward, but Carrigaline’s defence was well up to the mark as they managed to keep the Dublin team at bay in the final few nail-biting minutes of the game and breathed a sigh of relief when the final whistle blew amongst scenes of jubilation from the Carrigaline camp as they claimed their very first Girls National title.

All in all a wonderful team performance from Carrigaline, with team captain and goal scorer Ruth McGrath receiving the trophy from Neil Cronin, vice chairman SFAI, in front of a large following of supporters from Carrigaline.

Carrigaline United co-manager Dan Lynch and players celebrate. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

CARRIGALINE: Doireann Walsh, Mia Collins, Orla Murphy, Isabelle Hutchinson, Molly Sharkey, Zoe Murphy, Ruth McGrath, Lucy Cotter, Kim Lynch, Katie McGrath, Laycie Stanton, Zoe Kissane, Shannon Dunne, Fae Moriarty, Hannah Murphy, Caoilfhionn Scannell, Lily Foley, Sophie Lamont.

PEAMOUNT: Robyn Murphy, Ruby Boland, Katie Carey, Sophie O’Connor, Elsie O’Sullivan, Ruth O’Reilly, Carla Kelly, Molly Taylor, Casey O’Keeffe, Isabelle Moore, Grace Moloney, Teegan Barry, Danielle Kelly.

Referee: Pat Ryan