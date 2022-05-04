Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 18:00

Munster confirm Mike Prendergast will join as attack coach on a three year deal ahead of the new season

 'It's above all a family choice,' Prendergast is quoted as saying in Midi Olympique
Munster confirm Mike Prendergast will join as attack coach on a three year deal ahead of the new season

Mike Prendergast will join Munster as attack coach

FORMER Munster player Mike Prendergast will join Munster as attack coach on a three-year contract ahead of next season.

The former Munster scrum-half will join Graham Rowntree’s coaching ticket from July.

Prendergast has held the position of attack and backs coach with Racing 92 since 2019.

He was previously assistant coaching roles with Stade Francais, Oyannax, and Grenoble since making the move to France in 2013.

Prendergast had two spells as a player with Munster, and also played in France and England, for Bourgoin and Gloucester respectively.

"It's above all a family choice," Prendergast is quoted as saying in Midi Olympique. 

"I have been really happy at Racing, I have an excellent relationship with Laurent Travers and Jacky Lorenzetti, but some family matters are pushing me today to return.

“In the meantime, I hope that we will have a great end to the season and that we will offer a title to this club."

After his retirement from professional rugby in 2009, Prendergast continued playing with his club Young Munster while also progressing on the coaching front as he held Head Coach and Director of Rugby roles with the Limerick side.

On the provincial coaching front, he previously worked closely with Academy Manager Ian Costello and Team Manager Niall O’Donovan when overseeing the backline for the Munster A’s that enjoyed British and Irish Cup success in 2012.

More in this section

Cork v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 1 Cork footballer Brian Hartnett ruled out of All-Ireland qualifiers
Robbie O'Flynn gets a shot away under pressure 15/5/2022 Tony Considine on where the Cork v Tipp game will be won and lost
Shane Kingston17/4/2022 Cork v Tipp team news: Shane Kingston starts with Tim O'Mahony in reserve
cork rugby
<p>Louth manager Mickey Harte will be plotting Cork's downfall in the first round of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Cork are drawn at home to Louth in first round of All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more